The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of October 2021

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

CASSIMM Luke Curtis

It is time to stream the best 15 tech-house tracks that will fill up any surrounding with hot grooves and warm melodies. Dance up with the sounds of Vintage Culture, Versus, CASSIMM, and many others.

1. "Red Light" - Versus [Repopulate Mars]

Inspired by Netflix's hit "Squid Game," Versus brings a massive track ready to "kill" on the dancefloor.

2. "Talamanca" (Vintage Culture Extended Remix) - Burns [FFRR]

The Brazilian house music star Vintage Culture is at full throttle. His productions have been topping the charts throughout the year and this time is no different. Check out his latest remix of Burns' "Talamanca."

3. "Keep The Secret" - Blackchild (ITA) [Solid Grooves]

Italian talent Blackchild (ITA) returns to Solid Grooves with "Keep It Secret." He creates a fire tune that combines hazy low-ends, snaking synths, rumbling sub-bass, and skittering drums beneath resonant vocal interjections.

4. "Llego La" -Tim Baresko [Toolroom Trax]

Tim Baresko lands back on Toolroom Trax imprint with "Llego La." The track rolls with a solid Latin Vibe to turn the heat up, and the party started.

5. "Bassdown (CASSIMM Extended Remix)" - Lexlay [Klaphouse Records]

CASSIMM adds his solid groove to Lexlay's bassy track "Bassdown."

6. "Butterflies feat. Tristan Henry (Biscits Remix) - Fflora, Vintage Culture, Tristan Henry, Meca [Solotoko]

Solotoko favorite Biscits steps up to remix Vintage Culture, FFlora, and Meca's superb "Butterflies" track, released on Sonny Fodera's Solotoko back in September.

7. "Don't Worry (Maxinne Remix)" - Brokenears [Incorrect]

Maxinne adds her uplifting style to this club-orientated, dancefloor-focused tune. A solid take on the original released on the notable Chicago label Incorrect.

8. "Trippin" - CASSIMM [Dolcevita Records]

CASSIMM appears again in our chart with another dancefloor banger titled "Trippin," released on the Italian label Dolcevita Records.

9. "Don't Cha (Vintage Culture Extended Remix) - Mosimann [D4 D4NCE]

The unstoppable Vintage Culture hits again with a club-focused sound. He continues to demonstrate his abilities as an agile remixer by taking on one of the label's breakout releases, French producer Mosimann's "Don't Cha."

10. "More Than You" - Johnny Stayer [Panthera]

The young Hungarian producer, Johnny Stayer, comes with his first release on Panthera Imprint. Soothing vocals set the tone on this groovy tech-house tune.

11. "Like Never" - James Meid [Safe Music]

Dj/producer James Meid is back to Safe Music with some crossover groovy tracks, massive hook, and stunning Balearic vibe. A true dancefloor banger!!!

12. "Shake" - Gianmarco Limenta [Get In Tone Records]

Italian DJ and producer Gianmarco Limenta releases "Shake," a peerless blend of sensual and groovy tech-house flavors, delivered with a perfect beat.

13. "Punta Galera" - Stanny Abram [Subtractive Recordings]

Subtractive Recordings welcome back the prolific DJ and Producer Stanny Abram, who delivers another infectious tech-house tune.

14. "Kiwi (AfroPunk Mix)" - Marlon D [Nulu]

Legendary producer Marlon D debuts on Nulu records with this massive banger titled "Kiwi." A unique blend of Afro and tech House beats that showcase his unmistakable talent.

15. "Hip Breakin"- Makito [Little Jack]

Makito is back to Little Jack imprint with a bouncy, stylish, and party-starting tune.

Stream the whole list here: