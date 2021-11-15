The 15 Best Techno Tracks of October 2021

Wehbba Pablo Bustos

Luciid's remix of "Space Raiders" may be at the top of this list but there's a few others deserving of notable mention including Stephan Bodzin's tune "Earth" taken from his first L.P. in six years as well as Wehbba's remix of "Velocity Funk" and Bart Skils' remix of "Pump The Move." Both tracks withdrawn from Kevin Sunderson's new E-Dancer compilation off of Drumcode.

LISTEN TO PAST TECHNO CHARTS NOW

1. "SPACE RAIDERS (LUCIID REMIX)" - EATS EVERYTHING [KNEADED PAINS]

Eats Everything's super-charged rave cut, "Space Raiders" was given a proper rinse a few years ago and now in 2018 it gets pair of smashing 2021 remixes including this outstanding update by Irish producer, Luciid.

2. "VELOCITY FUNK (WEHBBA REMIX)" - E-DANCER [DRUMCODE]

24 years after Kevin Saunderson released "Velocity Funk" on KMS, it gets some massive remix treatment courtesy of Brazilian techno artist, Wehbba!

3. "EL PRIMERO" - CHRISTIAN NIELSEN [OF UNSOUND MIND]

Christian Nielsen's popularity with Of Unsound Mind is apparent seeing that he scored his 9th ever release on the label with this total scorcher!

4. "EARTH" - STEPHAN BODZIN [HERZBLUT RECORDINGS]

"Earth" kicks off Stephan Bodzin's highly-anticipated third full length, Boavista. It is a 17-track journey overflowing with beautiful analog melodies all worthy of your undivided attention.

5. "SAD DAYS (DART REMIX)" - SKREAM [IFEEL]

On just the fourth ever release via his own label, IFEEL, Skream is going full steam ahead with "Sad Days" which features this driving makeover courtesy of Dublin-based producer, DART.

6. "TALL FIGURES" - BLAKTONE VS ALEXANDROS DJKEVINGR & GREG IGNATOVICH [SINCOPAT]

Forward-thinking electronic music is at the core of every Sincopat release and this latest one is no exception whatsoever. It's a three-way collaboration which features five tunes including this blistering eargasm titled, "Tall Figures."

7. "PUMP THE MOVE (BART SKILS REMIX)" - E-DANCER [DRUMCODE]

Next up on the chart from Kevin Saunderson's stacked Re:Generate remix L.P. is this excellent, driving remix by Drumcode favorite, Bart Skils!

8. "SPEAK UP" - FABRICATION [RECOVERY COLLECTIVE]

Fabrication adds yet another prolific underground tune to his discography via Recovery Collective.

9. "LIVING THE LIE" - PATRIK BERG [DRUMCODE]

Five years after Midland brought out the the Gladys Knight vocal for his 2016 hit, "Final Credits," Patrik Berg reimagines it for the big stage in 2021 via Drumcode!

10. "FLASH" - SAM PAGANINI FEAT. ZØE [JAM]

Pulled from Sam Paganini's newly-released full-length, Light + Shadow, "Flash" is energetic work-out that'll keep you thoroughly entertained from beginning to end with a variety of drum patterns.

11. "CRIMEA" - EMIL BAGHINO [THE THIRD ROOM]

Out of 170 submissions, newcomer, Emil Baghino's production "Crimea" was the best in show on the third edition of a four part themed series.

12. "REBIRTH" - TEENAGE MUTANTS [FILTH ON ACID]

Teenage Mutants' return to Filth On Acid is highlighted by this big, banging, title-tune, "Rebirth."

13. "THE REAPER" - MANI FESTO [FLIGHTPATH]

Wedged between manic breakbeat tunes on Mani Festo's Flightpath label debut sits this banger of a track which is downright dark and dirty just the way I like it.

14. "BREAK YOU (RADIO SLAVE REMIX)" - RALPH FALCON [NERVOUS RECORDS]

Legendary NYC house label, Nervous Records celebrated 30 years on the scene with a stacked 30 track compilation that includes this thumping Radio Slave remix of Ralph Falcon's 2008 tune, "Break You."

LISTEN TO A NERVOUS RECORDS 30-YEAR ANNIVERSARY MIX BY MIKE WEISS

15. "PROJECT ONE" - FRANK ARVONIO [TRAGEDIE]

Italian producer, Frank Arvonio makes a smashing debut on TRAGEDIE with this dark belter he's titled "Project One."

Stream October's best techno tracks via one of the playlists below: