808 State's Andy Barker Dead After "Short Period Of Illness"

808 State (Andy Barker on the left) Michael England

More terrible news this weekend in the world of music. 808 State’s Andy Barker yesterday, Friday, November 6. The news was shared today via the duo’s social media accounts. According to a statement, Barker died after “a short period of illness.”

“After a happy life Andrew Barker experienced a short period of illness and passed away in his hometown of Manchester yesterday, Saturday 6th November,” says the statement. “His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed.”

Graham Massey, Martin Price and Gerald Simpson started 808 State in 1987. Andrew Barker and Darren Partington, known as the Spinmasters, joined the group in 1989 once Simpson left to start his own solo project, A Guy Called Gerald.

808 State released their first album in 1988 Newbuild and have since released another five, including 2019’s Transmission Suite. The group was pivotal in the acid house wave in the UK in the late 80s. Tracks like “Pacific State,” “In Yer Face” and ‘The Only Rhyme That Bites” all stand in the pantheon of the great electronic records over the past several decades.

Barker is being remembered by colleagues, friends and fans across the web.