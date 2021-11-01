Album Review: Mick Jenkins - Elephant in the Room

Mick Jenkins Bryan Lamb

Mick Jenkins has released his third album Elephant in the Room via Cinematic Music Group. The project features artists and producers serpentwithfeet, Monte Booker, Saba, Tee-Watt, Ben Hixon, Tiffany Lance, Kiran Kai, Green SLlime, Thelonius Martin and renzell, among others.

The Alabama born, Chicago raised rapper delves into his own mental health and relationships with those who should be close to him. He breaks down how this applies to his father, his friends and the distance that can build if you don’t work on relationships.

“From my estranged relationship with my father to friendships that don’t feel the same anymore to the even more basic idea of acknowledging that I need help. We become accustomed to allowing none progressive qualities and truths to occupy so much space in our lives simply by ignoring them, or ignoring them despite them being right in our faces! I intend to face several of those dormant issues/topics head-ons in the hopes that others can, at the very least, identify with the spaces I’ve grown from,” explains Jenkins in a statement.

The opener shows the stakes of the album and the life lived by Mick Jenkins. He recounts those same relationships crumbling away, while also diving into the despairing conditions many live and the criminalization of black people. That same social justice theme is found on the end of “Stiff Arm” with Ayinde Cartman talking about the lack of advancement of black people.

The album covers a lot of ground sonically as well. There are bigger bangers like “Contacts” that give way to a softer middle with “Scottie Pippen” and “Gucci Tried To Tell Me.” He adds some smooth funk with songs like “Speed Racer.”

Mick Jenkins delivers another quality album with Elephant in the Room. He tackles the tough issues in his life and the world around him, while tabbing some great features to mold into his vision. It always keeps you on your toes with different rhythms and types of beats, as he holds it together thematically. Pick up your copy here.