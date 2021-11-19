Ruby Francis Releases Neo-Soul & R&B Debut Album ‘Archives’

Ruby Francis Nathan Wolf Grace

Described as “London’s answer to SZA,” Ruby Francis releases her debut studio album through Unity Records. Bursting with neo-soul vocal melodies, funk-inspired drum grooves and basslines and smooth R&B synths, the North London based artist leaves it all on the table on her self-produced debut album Archives.

Francis describes the album as a “collection of songs I have produced and written over the years, encountering different phases and experiences I have been through; from overcoming breakups and relationship hurdles, mental health struggles, exploring fantasies and characters as well as just having fun."

The project leans on various sounds from 00s R&B to modern neo-soul providing contrast between tracks on the album along with the help of some special guest features. Lead single "Disconnect" sees Francis deliver a funk-filled upbeat jam about being “caught up in the cycles of my own ways.” Francis incorporates trap-inspired hi-hat arrangements and synths to give "Disconnect" a modern feel, perfectly bringing her inspired 70’s sounds of her childhood to the current climate. Archives shares moments of pure neo-soul and funk bliss with tracks such as "All Of The Time" and the infectious, groove-filled single "What’s the Problem?" featuring Kadeem Tyrell. Francis also provides her sexy swagger on Archives with seductive R&B track "House Party" and single Cross The Line" featuring Laura Roy.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As a female and person of color in a male dominant sphere, Ruby openly states: “I want people to know that I produce just as much as I sing. The common view is that women in music are singers and that's it. But I think it's a vicious cycle that self perpetuates. With this album, and as an artist/ producer, I hope to inspire other POC women, to first and foremost feel free to express their creativity in whatever way is natural to them, and if that is through music production then I will always be in full support and encouragement. It's absolutely imperative for all views and perspectives to be considered.”

Showcasing her undeniable songwriting and production talent on Archives, Ruby announces herself as an exciting, vibrant upcoming artist with a massive future. Get your copy of the LP here.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter