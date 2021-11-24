Ambient Meditations S2 Ep 54 - Factory Planets - After Turkey Music 2.0
Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker | Stitcher
Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 54 - Factory Planets / After Turkey Music 2.0
For this week's podcast, we will be doubling down with a two-hour mix from Factory Planets (Chic Hooligan & BenA) for the second annual installment of After Turkey Music. For all of our listeners in the US, we are about to embark on Thanksgiving 2021, which means lots of food, family, friends, and festivity. This mix is just right for putting on after you stuff yourself, starting off nice and chill with a blend from Chic Hooligan and then some more uptempo chilled-out house from BenA. So find a cozy spot, lay on your back, and make sure you have a nice glass of wine within arms reach - because it's After Turkey time.
Factory Planets After Turkey 2.0 Track List (Special 2 Hour Mix)
Chillout Mix by Chic Hooligan
The Irresistible Force - 12 O'Clock
Backini - Thread #1
Backing - Champagne Flute
Air - Universal Traveler
Purple Penguin - East of West
Massive Attack - What Your Soul Sings
Kruder & Dorfmeister - In Bed With K&D
Kruder & Dorfmeister - Ambiente
Factory Planets - Higher Level
No Spirit - Ascending
No Spirit - Exhale
Corntuth - C-005
Jack Kerouac - On The Road (Song)
Organic House Mix by BenA
On The Shore (Fuentes Remix) Audiense - Dialtone Records
Love Tree feat Terrance Downs ( Ananda Project) - Octave Lab
Talk In Space - Alessio Serra - Zenebona
Take Me with You Feat Rachel Fraser - Tony Lionni - Madhouse Records
Nocturnal Animal - DIM Kelly -All Day I Dream
Limit To your Love - James Blake ( H-Foundation Remix unreleased) Bootleg
Woolfie - Double Touch - TRYBESof
All shades Of Blue - Evren Furtuna - Be Adult Music
Star Odyssey - Luciano , Michel Cleis , Los Ninos - Rebirth
Weekly Spotify Playlist
Season 2
Season 1
More about Factory Planets Factory Planets is comprised of producers Ben A and Chic Hooligan. Based in The Mile High City they blend their love of hip hop, jazz, house, and chillout into a unique sound that gives a nod to the past, present and future. The first EP Dystopian Utopia is out now on Audius and Bandcamp.
Listen to The EP @
https://audius.co/factoryplanets
https://factoryplanets.bandcamp.com/releases
Connect
IG @FactoryPlanets
Tw @FactoryPlanets
FB @FactoryPlanets