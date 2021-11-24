Ambient Meditations S2 Ep 54 - Factory Planets - After Turkey Music 2.0

For the second installment of After Turkey Music, Chillout/Deep House Duo Factory Planets take you on a deep dive of classic chill and organic house for your post Turkey downtime.

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:

Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 54 - Factory Planets / After Turkey Music 2.0

For this week's podcast, we will be doubling down with a two-hour mix from Factory Planets (Chic Hooligan & BenA) for the second annual installment of After Turkey Music. For all of our listeners in the US, we are about to embark on Thanksgiving 2021, which means lots of food, family, friends, and festivity. This mix is just right for putting on after you stuff yourself, starting off nice and chill with a blend from Chic Hooligan and then some more uptempo chilled-out house from BenA. So find a cozy spot, lay on your back, and make sure you have a nice glass of wine within arms reach - because it's After Turkey time.

Factory Planets After Turkey 2.0 Track List (Special 2 Hour Mix)

Chillout Mix by Chic Hooligan

The Irresistible Force - 12 O'Clock

Backini - Thread #1

Backing - Champagne Flute

Air - Universal Traveler

Purple Penguin - East of West

Massive Attack - What Your Soul Sings

Kruder & Dorfmeister - In Bed With K&D

Kruder & Dorfmeister - Ambiente

Factory Planets - Higher Level

No Spirit - Ascending

No Spirit - Exhale

Corntuth - C-005

Jack Kerouac - On The Road (Song)

Organic House Mix by BenA

On The Shore (Fuentes Remix) Audiense - Dialtone Records

Love Tree feat Terrance Downs ( Ananda Project) - Octave Lab

Talk In Space - Alessio Serra - Zenebona

Take Me with You Feat Rachel Fraser - Tony Lionni - Madhouse Records

Nocturnal Animal - DIM Kelly -All Day I Dream

Limit To your Love - James Blake ( H-Foundation Remix unreleased) Bootleg

Woolfie - Double Touch - TRYBESof

All shades Of Blue - Evren Furtuna - Be Adult Music

Star Odyssey - Luciano , Michel Cleis , Los Ninos - Rebirth

Weekly Spotify Playlist

Season 2

Season 1

Factory Planets photo by Jonas Tempel

More about Factory Planets Factory Planets is comprised of producers Ben A and Chic Hooligan. Based in The Mile High City they blend their love of hip hop, jazz, house, and chillout into a unique sound that gives a nod to the past, present and future. The first EP Dystopian Utopia is out now on Audius and Bandcamp.

Listen to The EP @

https://audius.co/factoryplanets

https://factoryplanets.bandcamp.com/releases

Connect

IG @FactoryPlanets

Tw @FactoryPlanets

FB @FactoryPlanets