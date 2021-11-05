Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 52 - Factory Planets (Lofi and Chill House Mix)

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker | Stitcher

Ambient Meditations S2 Vol 52 - Factory Planets (LoFi + House Mix)

Well, maybe we just should be honest with ourselves and call this a biweekly podcast? Not giving up on weekly just yet, but there might be a downshift for 2022's Season 3. Anyway, this week we have put together a special mix from a new project by tech house producer Ben A and Chic Hooligan (aka David Ireland) that blends together some more laid back lofi grooves and then picks up a bit midway through with some chilled out house that weaves between afro/organic. It pairs well with 12-year-old rum, one ice cube, and no chaser. Sip up, lay back, and enjoy.

Spotify playlist

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Soundcloud Season Two

Soundcloud Season One

Factory Planets - Photo by Jonas Tempel

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

More about Factory Planets

Factory Planets is comprised of producers Ben A and Chic Hooligan. Based in The Mile High City they blend their love of hip hop, jazz, house, and chillout into a unique sound that gives a nod to the past, present and future. The first EP Dystopian Utopia is out now on Audius and Bandcamp.

Listen to The EP @

https://audius.co/factoryplanets

https://factoryplanets.bandcamp.com/releases

Connect

IG @FactoryPlanets

Tw @FactoryPlanets

FB @FactoryPlanets