Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Arca Announces Fourth & Final 'KICK' Album, 'kick iiii,' Shares New Single "Queer" With Planningtorock

Arca will release the second, third and fourth 'KICK' albums on the same day, December 3. Wild one.
Author:
Arca kick iiii Cover Art

Arca kick iiii Cover Art

Arca is mad. Arca has announced YET ANOTHER album that will be released on December 3, titled kick iiii. This will be the fourth and final album in the KICK series, with the first being released in June 2020. The next three, KICK ii, KicK iii and now kick iiii have been announced individually and all of them will be released in two weeks.

The fourth KICK album will include features from Oliver Coates, Planningtorock, No Bra and Shirley Manson.

kick 4 is an entry of sensual charge in the cycle; my own faith made into song, a posthuman celestial sparkle, psychosexual pulsewidth modulation, queering the void, abyss alchemically transmuted into a deconstruction of what is beautiful," explains Arca. “It is a healing spell, recognition of the alien inside, a bursting apart of old skin, fresh new sinew rippling outward from a beating core, the first prenatal kick — proof that there is a sentience with a will beyond its creators’ control expressing itself from within the womb”

Maybe Arca really wants to get out of her record deal by fulfilling album commitments or she wants to move on to a new music series, but damn three full albums in one day is a lot.

Recommended Articles

The first single from kick iiii is out now, “Queer” with Planningtorock. kick iiii will be released on December 3 and can be pre-ordered now.

See the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. Whoresong
2. Esuna ft. Oliver Coates
3. Xenomorphgirl
4. Queer ft. Planningtorock
5. Witch ft. No Bra
6. Hija
7. Boquifloja
8. Alien Inside ft. Shirley Manson
9. Altar10. Lost Woman Found

11. Paw

Related Content

Arca KICK ii
News

Arca Details 'KICK ii' Album, Shares Single With Sia “Born Yesterday”

Oct 4, 2021
arca kick i
Music

Arca Details New Album 'KiCk i' With SOPHIE, Bjork, Rosalía

May 20, 2020
Arca KicK iii artwork
News

Arca Announces 'KicK iii' To Be Released Same Day As 'KICK ii'

Nov 9, 2021