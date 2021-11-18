Artists Asking Artists: Geerson and Blicz

Recently, Geerson made his debut on Rudosa's label Moments In Time with the ‘Undoing Time EP’ featuring 3 originals and a remix from a long-time collaborator, Blicz. The Frenchman shot to fame back in 2019 with the inclusion of his track ‘Eleven Roses’ on Amelie Lens’ Fabric Presents mix, and has gone on to sign music to high performing labels such as Ismus, Arts, and Outworld. Co-founder of Paris-based Xperience Collective, he regularly plays across Europe and beyond.

Opening with ‘Undoing Time’ pounding industrial beats marries with funky sonics for a proper dancefloor workout. On ‘Crazy With The All Squad’, scattergun hats and a repeated vocal create the peak-time mayhem Geerson is best known for. For the remix, Blicz takes on ‘Crazy With The All Squad’ and transforms it into an epic broken beat monster that mutates again into an end-of-the-night sweat marathon. Finally, ‘No Limit For My Dream’ powers into life with heavily overdriven kicks and a bassline that literally compels you to dance! The breakdown midway acts as a brief respite before descending once more into dancefloor carnage.

Seeing as Geerson and Blicz are long-time friends, we asked the two to sit down and pick each other's brains for the latest installment of Artists Asking Artists.

Geerson to Blicz:

Blicz

G: Do you know how long we've known each other?

B: If I remember correctly, I think the first time we met was 10 years ago

G: Remember that day when you received the confirmation from Amelie Lens who said our first collab track will be on « Fabric presents » vinyl compilation, what did you feel?

B: Of course! I remember as it was a very special day, one of those days that gives you the motivation to take over the world. I am still very grateful to Amelie who has always been a great support since the beginning of my career!

G: We have a very special musical connection during our studio sessions, can you explain that link?

B: To put it in context I think the fact that we met through music and not something else, inevitably created a very strong bond from the beginning, which is what makes our connection so strong today I think, plus the fact that we have the same vision when it comes to music, no doubt also helps a lot.

G: Why did you choose «Crazy With The All Squad » track for the remix and what do you think about yours?

B: Simply because it is the track that spoke to me the most immediately is inspired to be able to precisely re-interpret the ideas in a totally different construction

G: Can you talk about the future and will our roads cross again?

B: The question is: will we ever go our separate ways? Hahaha

Blicz to Geerson :

Geerson cc Célia

B: If you had to place your musical style in a genre category which one would you choose?

G: Very difficult question, I don’t really know if I can choose only one and if it can be defined in a genre because I get inspiration from every style of music. I love all kinds of music if it’s well made and I am inspired by very different stuff sometimes, so I can’t choose.

B: Do you remember how many songs we did together?

G: Yes and no. If we count the live stuff we did with our old project and all tracks added, in total, I think I say around 50 tracks. Now I am thinking about it, that's a lot of tracks dude!

B: The more time goes by, the more you start to make your place on the European scene, where do you see yourself in five years?

G: I don’t think about the future, I confess I prefer to live in the present every day. I work hard to live my passion as much as I can and grow step by step. Hard work always pays off, so I think if I can dream of where I will be in 5 years, I’m gonna say at a big fest sharing some of my latest weapons in front of a huge crowd. Feeling the love of a huge crowd is amazing.

B: What are your biggest musical influences

G: I will say Hip hop/Rap, Pop Rock, and Tribe music too

B: Trick question: do you remember my birthday?

G: Hell no bro haha! I know it’s in March or maybe April? I say March but for the date, I am completely off…! Maybe towards the end of the month.

Grab your copy of the EP here.