Beach House Detail New Album 'Once Twice Melody,' 2022 Tour, Share First Four Songs
Beach House has announced their new album Once Twice Melody. The eighth album from the duo, Once Twice Melody will be released almost four years after 7 was in 2018.
The duo is releasing the album in four segments over the next several months. Beach House will release three EPs called Chapters, the first two containing four songs and the third five songs, to put out the project in stages. 18 songs in total, the final five will arrive on the album release day, February 18, 2022. Chapter 1 is out today with the first four songs on the project.
This is the first album produced entirely by Beach House and was recorded at Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, MN, United Studio in Los Angeles, CA and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, MD. A live string ensemble was used for the first time, with arrangements by David Campbell.
All formats of Once Twice Melody are available for preorder now from Sub Pop, Bella Union (UK/Europe), and Mistletone (Australia / New Zealand), and select independent retailers in North America. The album will be available in a variety of formats, including two different vinyl boxes, CDs, cassettes and more.
1. Limited “GOLD” Edition 2xLP in a gold-embossed, hinged box on gold and clear vinyl with full-color booklet and 2 exclusive posters
2. “SILVER” Edition 2xLP in a silver embossed black sleeve, on classic black vinyl with double-sided exclusive poster
3. 2xCD with exclusive poster
4. 2xCassette
5. Digital
Tracklist:
Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021
1. Once Twice Melody
2. Superstar
3. Pink Funeral
4. Through Me
Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021
5. Runaway
6. ESP
7. New Romance
8. Over and Over
Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022
9. Sunset
10. Only You Know
11. Another Go Around
12. Masquerade
13. Illusion of Forever
Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022
14. Finale
15. The Bells
16. Hurts to Love
17. Many Nights
18. Modern Love Stories
In addition to the album, they are going on tour in 2022 across North America and Europe. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 10 am (local). To register for artist pre-sale, please visit oncetwicemelodytour.com.
Beach House 2022 Tour Dates
02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/19 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
02/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
02/22 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
02/23 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
02/25 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
02/26 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
02/27 MIlwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
03/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
03/02 Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
03/22 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
03/26 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/27 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/29 Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
03/30 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/01 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
04/02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
04/03 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/05 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/06 Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
04/08 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
04/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/21 Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
05/23 Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/24 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
05/26 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/28 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
05/30 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
05/31 Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/02 Nimes, FR @ Paloma
06/04 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/07 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
06/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
06/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre
07/08 Richmond, VA @ The National
07/09 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
07/10 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
07/12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/13 Chicago, IL @ Radius
07/15 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
07/16 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
07/18 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
07/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
07/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
07/22 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
07/24 Washington, DC @ The Anthem