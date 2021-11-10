Beach House Detail New Album 'Once Twice Melody,' 2022 Tour, Share First Four Songs

Beach House is releasing 13 songs from 'Once Twice Melody' in three EPs leading up to the LP release.

Beach House David Belisle

Beach House has announced their new album Once Twice Melody. The eighth album from the duo, Once Twice Melody will be released almost four years after 7 was in 2018.

The duo is releasing the album in four segments over the next several months. Beach House will release three EPs called Chapters, the first two containing four songs and the third five songs, to put out the project in stages. 18 songs in total, the final five will arrive on the album release day, February 18, 2022. Chapter 1 is out today with the first four songs on the project.

This is the first album produced entirely by Beach House and was recorded at Pachyderm studio in Cannon Falls, MN, United Studio in Los Angeles, CA and Apple Orchard Studios in Baltimore, MD. A live string ensemble was used for the first time, with arrangements by David Campbell.

All formats of Once Twice Melody are available for preorder now from Sub Pop, Bella Union (UK/Europe), and Mistletone (Australia / New Zealand), and select independent retailers in North America. The album will be available in a variety of formats, including two different vinyl boxes, CDs, cassettes and more.



1. Limited “GOLD” Edition 2xLP in a gold-embossed, hinged box on gold and clear vinyl with full-color booklet and 2 exclusive posters

2. “SILVER” Edition 2xLP in a silver embossed black sleeve, on classic black vinyl with double-sided exclusive poster

3. 2xCD with exclusive poster

4. 2xCassette

5. Digital

Tracklist:

Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021

1. Once Twice Melody

2. Superstar

3. Pink Funeral

4. Through Me



Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021

5. Runaway

6. ESP

7. New Romance

8. Over and Over



Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022

9. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusion of Forever



Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts to Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

In addition to the album, they are going on tour in 2022 across North America and Europe. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 10 am (local). To register for artist pre-sale, please visit oncetwicemelodytour.com.

Beach House 2022 Tour Dates

02/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/19 Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

02/20 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

02/22 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

02/23 Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

02/25 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/26 St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

02/27 MIlwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

03/01 Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

03/02 Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

03/22 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/23 Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

03/26 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/27 Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/29 Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

03/30 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/01 Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

04/02 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/03 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/05 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/06 Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

04/08 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

04/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/21 Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

05/23 Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

05/24 Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/26 London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/28 Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

05/30 Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/31 Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/02 Nimes, FR @ Paloma

06/04 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/07 Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

06/08 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

06/09 Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre

07/08 Richmond, VA @ The National

07/09 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

07/10 Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

07/12 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/13 Chicago, IL @ Radius

07/15 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/16 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

07/18 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/22 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

07/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/24 Washington, DC @ The Anthem