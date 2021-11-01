Beatport Launches Beatport Next 2022 Contest For 8 Emerging Artists

Producers can submit to be a part of the Beatport Next 2022 class.

Beatport launched their Beatport Next program this year, offering six artists, Alignment, IMANU, Logic1000, TSHA, VNSSA Kevin de Vries, promo for the full year. Now they are launching the initiative for 2022 with a contest.

Beatport is offering eight emerging artists from around the world the chance to join the Beatport Next class of 2022. The support they can expect to get will include: homepage features, banners, and eye-catching placement for new releases throughout our store, featured LINK playlists, editorial coverage on Beatportal, live streams, and social media support.

They are looking for artists who have signed to a few record labels or run their own imprint, are skilled and experienced DJs, have music currently available on Beatport, and have a heavy release schedule for 2022.

The contest is open until November 7 and the application is available on the Beatport website.