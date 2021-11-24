Have you been thinking about jumping into Pro Tools or switching over from your current DAW? Well, we've got some great news for you. For 2021, Avid is doing 33% off annual Pro Tools subscriptions and 50% on Pro Tools | Ultimate subscriptions for a limited time to new subscribers. This deal ends on December 31st, 2021.

Visit Avid.com for more information.

The essential tools to compose, record, and mix music and audio

Pro Tools

For songwriters, musicians, producers, and engineers, Pro Tools is the tool the pros use to create your favorite songs and albums. From powerful recording, editing, and music creation workflows, to top-notch effects and automated mixing, the award-winning software empowers you to create at your best. Get everything you need to find inspiration and make music, including a massive collection of virtual instruments, effects, sound processors, loops, samples, and sounds. Plus, your annual subscription gives you access to the Inner Circle, offering a curated collection of over $1,600 worth of plugins, music & sound libraries, training resources, and more—all for free—just for being a subscriber.

Specifications / What's included?

Pro Tools software –Download required (includes software/plug-in installers and user guides)

–Download required (includes software/plug-in installers and user guides) Storage –1 GB Collaboration Cloud Storage. Want more than 1 GB?

–1 GB Collaboration Cloud Storage. Want more than 1 GB? Sounds –2 GB high-quality loop library, plus over 3 GB of bonus samples and sounds

–2 GB high-quality loop library, plus over 3 GB of bonus samples and sounds Plugins –Dozens of virtual instruments, including UVI Falcon, effects, and sound processors, plus the Avid Complete Plugin Bundle and HEAT

–Dozens of virtual instruments, including UVI Falcon, effects, and sound processors, plus the Avid Complete Plugin Bundle and HEAT Inner Circle rewards (annual subscriptions only)—Free plugins, music & sound libraries, training resources, and more

System Requirements

See the latest Pro Tools system requirements here

Choose to authorize Pro Tools either via cloud license with iLok Cloud or with a physical iLok key—get one here

The ultimate toolset for professional music and audio post production

Pro Tools | Ultimate

For more demanding music and audio post-production projects, Pro Tools Ultimate is the digital audio workstation (DAW) of choice for recording studios and top video post-production houses worldwide. It comes with everything you get in Pro Tools and empowers you to achieve even more. Take on the largest productions with support for up to 2,048 simultaneous voices/audio tracks. Create sound for picture with high-efficiency surround and immersive audio mixing capabilities, including Dolby Atmos. And get advanced editing, mixing, and automation tools that enable truly limitless creativity. If you’re serious about your music and/or audio career, Pro Tools | Ultimate is the DAW for you.

Specifications / What's Included?

Pro Tools | Ultimate software –Download required (includes software/plugin installers and user guides)

–Download required (includes software/plugin installers and user guides) Storage –1 GB cloud storage for collaboration. Want more than 1 GB?

–1 GB cloud storage for collaboration. Want more than 1 GB? Sounds –2 GB high-quality loop library, plus over 3 GB of bonus samples and sounds

–2 GB high-quality loop library, plus over 3 GB of bonus samples and sounds Plugins –Dozens of virtual instruments, including UVI Falcon, effects, and sound processors, plus the Avid Complete Plugin Bundle and HEAT

–Dozens of virtual instruments, including UVI Falcon, effects, and sound processors, plus the Avid Complete Plugin Bundle and HEAT Inner Circle rewards (annual subscriptions only)—Free plugins, music & sound libraries, training resources, and more

System Requirements