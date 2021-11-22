Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Publish date:

Black Friday Deal - Save Up 70% On UJAM Plugins

Get an additional Odd Meter MIDI pack with every purchase.
Author:
Black-Friday-21 – Main

Here we go - the mad dash and amazing sales of Black Friday week are here and one of our favorite plugin brands is pulling out all the stops. Grab huge deals and a free Odd Meter MIDI pack with every purchase. Can you say WHOOP WHOOP.

SHOP HERE

The best deals of the year are back! With 10 new plug-ins this year, there’s a lot to discover, plus some gems like SOLID for 70% off.

Recommended Articles

• All plug-ins are 50% off until December 5th, except Upgrades.
• Black Friday Full Bundle Special $599/599€ instead of $1399/1399€
• Virtual Drummer SOLID 2 Black Friday Special 70% off
• Free Odd Meter MIDI pack with every purchase exclusively at ujam.com

Check out some of our favorite UJAM Plugins HERE 

Related Content

Black Friday Banner
DJ and Production Gear

Holiday Shopping Spotlight: BABY Audio Has Dropped Their Black Friday Plugin Deals

Nov 24, 2020
7c14a069-2a42-3198-2672-01b7814e6fce
DJ and Production Gear

Soundtoys Launches Black Friday Sale 2021!

Nov 10, 2021
black-friday-sign.jpg
DJ and Production Gear

Best Black Friday Deals for Producers

Nov 27, 2015