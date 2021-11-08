Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Remix Carl Craig's "From Beyond" In New Loopcloud Remix Competition

Winners will get up to $6,000 worth of prizes, including gear, subscriptions, plugins and more from Elektron, Reason Studios and AIAIAI, plus a potential release on Planet E.
Carl Craig has teamed up with Loopcloud for a new remix challenge. Producers will be tasked with remixing his classic track “From Beyond.” The winners will receive $6,000 worth of prizes, including gear, subscriptions, plugins and more from Elektron, Reason Studios and AIAIAI, as well as being considered for a release on Carl Craig’s label Planet E. The producers will get to work with the original stems.

“From Beyond” was originally released in 1989 and became a seminal track of that era.

Producers must submit their remix using at least one sample from the Loopcloud

library before November 23rd (23:59 PT). The remix competition can be found on the Loopcloud website.

The full list of prizes is listed below.

1. The chance of a release on Planet E
2. Elektron Octatrack
3. Elektron Model:Samples
4. AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio headphones
5. Reason+ subscription
6. Selection of plugins by Carl Craig
7. Beatport LINK Pro subscription
8. Loopcloud Pro subscription
9. LabelRadar credits

