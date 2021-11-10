Chillout 2021 Holiday Gift Guide - From Maxing to Relaxing to Stone Cold Chillin'

Are you looking for a unique gift for that special crazy in your life that needs to wind down a bit? Maybe that's you? Look no further.

Here we go - BF, aka Black Friday, is staring you down, and the clock has started on holiday shopping. This year will be slightly different as supply chains continue to bonk and things we want to buy are becoming scarce. Yikes, are you feeling stressed yet?

Well, we have a two for one here with this guide, some great gift ideas that you can get out there and capture early, and some ideas for your damn self to help tune it down, relax and enjoy the extended family who has invaded your home that you don't like very much.

So get to it.

This is the ticket to relaxation. It vibrates. Get your mind out of the gutter.

Sensate (MSRP $249)

This device is one that you are going to have to trust us on a little bit, not only because it's kind of weird, but it's a bit spendy. So the concept is reasonably straightforward, sync a little flat vibrating egg-like device to your phone, plugin or sync your headphones, use the app to select a soundtrack/vibe you want, and then find a comfortable spot to lay down with the Sensate on your chest. The Sensate creates vibrations that run in sync with the music via their app and, in theory, targets your nervous system with a focus on your vagus nerve. These vibrations help bring you to a heightened state of relaxation, helping you get to sleep or just reset during a hectic day. If you've wanted to try mediation or get into a routine that will help you reduce stress and anxiety, this device is an excellent step in that direction. We have used this every night since we got it (about ten days now) for a 10, 20, and 20-minute session, and the results were impressive. We tried all the soundscapes and didn't find any one better than the other; you have to go with your mood. You can choose from four genres with multiple tracks, including Nature, Space & Time, Breathing, and Sacred Spaces.

What will be your favorite soundscape?

We noticed a difference in our mood almost immediately after the first session, which we did in the afternoon. Subsequent sessions pretty much put us to sleep or a state of deep relaxation within ten minutes. The only trick about using it to sleep is that you have to wake up to get your headphones off and remove the device from your chest; however, we had no issues going back to sleep quickly. The secret to success here is staying consistent and making this little ritual a part of your day. We love this little vibrating egg, and it has had a positive effect on our mindset and overall quality of sleep. So if you have someone in your life, or you yourself suffer from stress and anxiety, the Sensate will be a welcome addition to your day.

Body Pillow

Honeydew Sleep - Essence Side Sleeper Pillow and Body Pillow (MSRP $79 / $149)

Ahhhhh, the quest for the perfect pillow seems never to end, and for those of you who are side sleepers, it's a double whammy; you need a great pillow and a body pillow. We tested out the Body by Honeydew body pillow from our friends at Honeydew Sleep in conjunction with their Essence Side Sleeper Pillow and, well, goodbye old pillows.

The big secret to these pillows is the material and customization aspect which is achieved by allowing you to remove the fill from the pillow to get the thickness and softness factor just right. Such a simple idea and very effective because we all know how it feels when you get a pillow that is too thick, we call those neck breakers.

Essence Side Sleeper Pillow

On the materials side, these pillows are filled with a custom gel fill that is soft, keeps its shape (unlike down pillows), is suitable for people with allergies, and sleeps excellent all night long, so if you tend to be a hot sleeper, helllllllooooo, Honeydew! Oh, and they are made right here in the USA, always a nice touch.

So if your pillow game is sitting at the JV level, it's time to go Varsity and level up with a pillow from Honeydew Sleep. We slept with these two pillows for two weeks and just took our other pillows to go sleep with the fishes (kidding, don't throw old pillows in the ocean dummy). They are that good.

Aspen Candle by Rare Lumiere (MSRP $39)

A good candle can go a long way to set the mood and even change your attitude. The new Aspen candle by Rare Lumiere smells like winter in Aspen, Colorado, one of our favorite little mountain towns. A mixture of quaking aspen, clove leaf, and smoky oud wood is the perfect match for cold weather and a snifter full of good Bourbon. You will immediately feel your blood pressure drop once you catch a whiff of this beauty. So get a match, light it up, find a cozy corner or a fireplace, and let the holidays begin.

Top: Bergamot, Snowmass Berry, Clove Leaf

Middle: Smoky Oud Wood, Quaking Aspen

Base: Damask Rose, Grilled Sugar Cane

Volume: 11 oz

Diameter: 3.25 in

Height: 3.5 in

Burn time: 55 hours

Wagyu Fleece By California Cowboy - Crewneck (MSRP $108)

If your silk pajamas had sex with your favorite sweatshirt, this is what you would get, the Wagyu Fleece Crewneck by California Cowboy. When you think of fleece, you tend to think thick, but the proprietary material from CC is just the opposite; it's soft like fleece but almost as thin as a tee shirt. So what you get is a hybrid layer that is great for lounging around the house or wearing under your shell when you hit the slopes (or the lodge). The fabric is so buttery soft that you don't want to take it off, so you might as well buy a few of them because as temps drop and you find yourself by the fire with a libation or two, this will be your new uniform—cheers to you, California Cowboy. You've once again made the life of leisure even more first-class comfortable.

Men's El Garibaldi Robe (Long) -Fireside Fair Isle, Ember (MSRP $168)

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like if the Big Lebowski gave you a hug? Well, California Cowboy just sorted that out for you with their new LONG version of the El Garibaldi robe. Building off of the original El Garibaldi robe, they have added more seasonally appropriate colors, made it longer, and a touch thicker as well for those colder temps. This is the ultimate robe for all your winter activities, from getting to the hotel hot tub (We hear you calling Westin Beaver Creek hot tubs) to getting the morning paper (just get an iPad, dude, save the planet)? You are also ready to party with all the standard features California Cowboy is known for, so you can be The Dude all day/night long. The Fireside Fair Isle, Ember is so smooth that you could easily walk around a hotel lobby in it and just ask people for cigarettes with no trouble at all. If hotel security hassles you, just stow your beer out of sight and ask for directions to the spa. Because you are a f'ing pro, so dress like one!

