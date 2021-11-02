Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Chrome Industries Adds Tote & Duffel Bags To Their Barrage Collection

Chrome Industries says the Barrage Cargo and Freight backpacks have received new colorway options.
Chrome Industries Barrage Tote

Chrome Industries has unveiled two new bags for their Barrage Collection. They have added new Barrage Tote and Barrage Duffle, plus, the Barrage Cargo and Freight backpacks receive new colorway options.

Barrage Cargo Backpack is updated with two new colorways, Smoke and Salvage, and the Freight Backpack with Smoke.

The Barrage Tote is the tote version of the Barrage Cargo backpack with a 27-liter max capacity and a twice-built 100% welded waterproof liner and an abrasion-resistant nylon shell.

The Barrage Duffle has a capacity up to 55 liters with large tote straps for shoulder or hand carry and smaller carry handles adding to its versatility. It is made of the same material as the Tote. All bags can be found on their website.

Chrome Industries Barrage Duffel

