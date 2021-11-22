Dirtybird's Guide To The Great Outdoors

Recently, Dirtybird hosted its annual Campout music festival, bringing in a huge roster of the finest in tech house. Seeing as the theme is based on summer camp, we asked some of the artists for their best tips on how to ensure you have a great camping experience.

Claude addressing the campers

E.R.N.E.S.T.O.

E.R.N.E.S.T.O.

Earplugs are a must, you are going to listen to loud bass-heavy music for three days! Save your hearing, rave to the grave.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. I personally don't leave my tent without a full Tequila flask.

Ardalan

Ardalan

HYDRATE! No one wants to be looking thirsty while camping or at a music festival. Drinking water will keep your body going all weekend long.

Dirtybird Campout Tip: Make the time to do at least one renegade set and one activity!

Teknicoz

Make sure your tent is secure and brings flags or banners to make it easier to find! (Alan)

Stay hydrated and eat well (at the Dirtybird BBQ!) (Alan)

Wear comfortable clothes/shoes to dance all day/night! (Jesse)

Bring extra battery packs or use the Dirtybird lockers to keep your phone charged! (Jesse)

Harry Romero

Harry Romero

Always carry bear spray. Bears are notorious for busting into camp stealing all the munchies. We can’t have this!

Bring plenty of munchies. Nothing like the great outdoors to open up that appetite. Regardless of bears stealing the munchies, the likelihood is you still will not have enough snacks…

Jynx

Jynx

Stay Hydrated and don't forget the bug spray