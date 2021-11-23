Disco Donnie Presents Donated $1.5 Million Over The Past 8 Years To First Responders, Veterans & Gold-Star Families

Disco Donnie (CEO/Founder) Michele Sevaris (President DDP) and Evan Bailey (VP) Donna Grigonis

With all the drama surrounding the Astroworld deaths in Houston, it's great to see that some event production companies are giving back to the communities and veterans that support & protect us. Over the course of 8 years, Disco Donnie sold around 17 million tickets and donated over $1.5 million dollars to local charity groups and nonprofits. Disco Donnie Presents was founded in 1994. Disco Donnie Presents otherwise known as (DDP) is an award-winning and major player in electronic dance music event production. Founder and CEO, James "Disco Donnie" Estopinal, Jr. is arguably considered one of the pioneers of U.S. electronic dance music events. With the help of Michele Sevaris (President DDP) and Evan Bailey (VP), Disco Donnie Presents has turned into of the biggest electronic event production companies in America.

Freaky Deaky ohdagyo

Every year, DDP organizes around 1,000 club events across the U.S. ranging from coast to coast. They are most commonly known for producing events such as Ubbi Dubbi, Sunset Music Festival, and most recently Freaky Deaky. Freaky Deaky, which just passed this past Halloween in Baytown, Texas brought acts from the likes of Excision, Deadmau5, Ghastly, Sidepiece, and more. Live acrobats, costumed dancers, pyrotechnics, are just a few things one might expect from a DDP festival. A constantly evolving year and year, Disco Donnie Presents launched "Ember Shores" in partnership with Illenium. This announcement is DDP's first all-inclusive destination music festival, set for December 2021 in Cancun.

Freaky Deaky Tyler Church

“Our first responders and veterans are the ones who keep us safe and they’ve had a rough year. We wanted to show them some love, honor their work, and spark a little joy, by welcoming our heroes to our best festivals and club shows. We invite other promoters from all types of music to join us in this effort,” says Disco Donnie

As previously mentioned, over the span of 8 years donations were made to non-profit organizations such Vet Tix and 1st Tix. Vet Tix and 1st Tix (which is powered by Vet Tix) are national 501(c)(3) non-profit foundations. Their services provide free event tickets to first responders, currently serving military, veterans, and gold-star families to sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and family activities. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided over 10 million free event tickets to more than 1.6 million members. The most recent donation is in memory of PFC Jason Hill Estopinal, Donnie’s younger cousin, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010 during his service in Operation Enduring Freedom.

The $1,000,000 worth of tickets donations follows up on a $150,000 donation from 2021 Freaky Deaky Texas tickets sales. In addition to ticket donations, Freaky Deaky has also made donations to local groups and nonprofits, including $10,000 to the Houston Food Bank and $10,000 to the Texas Association of First Responders. Disco Donnie presents also donated $25,000 to Americares for Hurricane Ida relief. In total, DDP has donated over $500,000 to local charities where the festivals are operated. DDP’s combined ticket and cash donations over the past eight years total over $1.5 million.

We applaud and thank Disco Donnie and the Disco Donnie Presents team for their philanthropic efforts to support the communities, first responders, veterans, and gold star families that do so much for the community and country. They just announced the return of Ubbi Dubbi which was labeled earlier this as "The First Festival Back". Tickets are on sale now with payment plans available as well.