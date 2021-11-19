Elkka Alex Lamber

London based producer and DJ Elkka (real name Emma Kirby) has released her new EP Harmonic Frequencies, a follow up to the Euphoric Melodies EP released earlier this year. Just this past week, Elkka delivered an Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1 and will head out on tour across the UK with Caribou in January.

The EP was written during the last few months of 2020 and was her way of processing the emotions, pain and despair of that period.

“This EP is a journal of a 6 month period starting towards the end of last year and climaxing at the point when dancefloors re-opened. Not being able to see family and friends, to perform and fully express myself left me feeling like a part of me was not being nourished. Like most people, when things opened up again, I could feel and see the color coming back into my life,” explains Kirby.

“In Euphoric Melodies I was discovering and studying what made me feel good, what I needed to feel good. Harmonic Frequencies is the journey from being deprived of all of those things back to feeling fulfilled once more.”

The four-track EP opens with the fun, bubbly and energetic title track “Harmonic Frequencies” that then leads into the mellow and hypnotic “Music To Heal To” that slowly gets more uplifting with added synths and a bell. “Voices” continues that type of dance music but with stuttering fx and synths carrying this one throughout. The finale “Escapism” is exactly that – softer and designed for life away from the dancefloor.

Elkka has been busy putting out several EPs over the past year and this project showcases the quality she continues release. Get your copy of the EP here via Technicolour.