Now based in Melbourne, Rino shares his new five-track EP with four originals and a remix from Baby G.

Rino Yui Huo

Indonesian producer Rino has released a sumptuous new EP Expanse. Now based in Melbourne, the composer and producer was exposed at a young age to music through his jazz-playing father. From there, his tastes have shifted from rock to now electronic music. The new EP Expanse comes with four new songs and a remix of the opener “Impulse” by Baby G.

The project is a smooth and shimmering ride of ambient, breaks and house music. The melodies stretch, expand and come together with a flourish, while delicate rhythms add a nice dose of energy to the proceedings. It is a hopeful project that has a touch of jazz with the drums on songs like “Impulse” and soaring synth lines, combining with distorted vocals in the background on “Love Extract.”

This is a project to help ease you out of your turkey-induced Thanksgiving coma and prep for the big weekend ahead. Get your copy of Expanse here and listen below via Gallery Recordings.