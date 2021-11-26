Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Publish date:

EP Review: Rino - Expanse [Gallery Recordings]

Now based in Melbourne, Rino shares his new five-track EP with four originals and a remix from Baby G.
Author:
Rino

Rino

Indonesian producer Rino has released a sumptuous new EP Expanse. Now based in Melbourne, the composer and producer was exposed at a young age to music through his jazz-playing father. From there, his tastes have shifted from rock to now electronic music. The new EP Expanse comes with four new songs and a remix of the opener “Impulse” by Baby G.

The project is a smooth and shimmering ride of ambient, breaks and house music. The melodies stretch, expand and come together with a flourish, while delicate rhythms add a nice dose of energy to the proceedings. It is a hopeful project that has a touch of jazz with the drums on songs like “Impulse” and soaring synth lines, combining with distorted vocals in the background on “Love Extract.”

This is a project to help ease you out of your turkey-induced Thanksgiving coma and prep for the big weekend ahead. Get your copy of Expanse here and listen below via Gallery Recordings.

Recommended Articles

Related Content

Pretty Girl
Music

Pretty Girl Channels Sumptuous Progressive House & Breaks On 'Middle Ground' EP

Nov 12, 2021
Purient
Music

EP Review: Purient - Memories

Mar 26, 2021
LJC Kuon Cover Art
Music

LJC Releases Wavey EP 'Kuon' On New Shanghai FAN Records

Jun 24, 2021