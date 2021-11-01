Event Review + Photo Gallery: Porter Robinson’s Homecoming 'Nurture' North Carolina Concert

Porter Robinson with his visuals Garrett Poulos

Porter Robinson’s Nurture tour visited the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina on October 28 and it was a true homecoming for him as his family watched from the audience. As a Chapel Hill, N.C. native, Robinson has rarely performed in his home state. That all changed as he treated his fans, parents, and brother to a special show in Raleigh just a short 30-minute drive east from Chapel Hill.

The Nurture tour brought out full production and Robinson played a wide selection of music including several tracks off his second and most recent album, Nurture, including “Something “Comforting,” “Look at the Sky,” “Mirror,” “Mother, “Your Wish” and others. Robinson also played several tracks from his 2014 debut album Worlds including “Sad Machine,” “Divinity" and “Language,” as well as his massive hit with French musician, DJ and producer Madeon, titled “Shelter” that debuted in 2016.

Opening support was provided by electronic music veteran Jai Wolf and 22-year-old Korean-American producer, singer and songwriter James Ivy. Both opening shows were light and melodic. Jai Wolf played some of his usual hits including “Indian Summer” and my personal favorite “Lose My Mind” featuring Mr. Gabriel. With Porter Robinson’s permission, James Ivy played a cover of “Something Comforting” which had the fans really engaged from the start of the night.

Prior to Jai Wolf’s performance, Robinson came out and sat down at the front of the stage to talk to his fans about a personal experience that is very near and close to him. In 2016, Robinson’s younger brother Mark became extremely ill and was hospitalized and eventually diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, which is a rare form of fast-growing cancer. After intense treatment in the hospital at the University of North Carolina, Mark was cured.

Throughout this process, Robinson learned the survival rate of Burkitt Lymphoma in the United States is greater than 90% but in Malawi in the Southeast corner of Africa, the survival rate can be as low as 29% and this is the most common type of childhood cancer.

The doctor’s at UNC Healthcare that helped save his brother also spent time running a pediatric facility in Malawi fighting childhood cancer. This was a huge concern to Robinson and this led to the establishment of The Robinson Malawi Fund, which provides doctors and medical professionals with funds to help fight childhood cancer in Malawi. In the past, Robinson has matched donations which lead to nearly $150,000.00 in contributions. This took care of all patient cost in Malawi for 2 years. Being that this was a hometown show for him, he shared this personal story with us in hopes to inspire some of the attendees to donate to this amazing cause.