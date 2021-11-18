Seismic 4.0 Returns To Austin, Texas With Nina Kraviz, Black Coffee, HI-LO & More (Event Review)

Seismic 4.0 Memorandum Media // Jason Myers

Electronic music is thriving in the heart of Texas, in Austin. Thanks to RealMusicEvents, Seismic Dance Event has become a must-attend all around house & techno event. 50 amazing acts were spread out over three days from November 12-14 with immaculate art installations, tasty food, and plenty of great vibes. Located on 7+ acres, Seismic Dance Event 4.0 provides ample space for attendees.



READ MAGNETIC'S REVIEW OF SEISMIC 3.0 IN MAY

Seismic 4.0 Clark Terrell

"Explore the Underground" and "Expand Your Mind," the motto's for this event, set the very accurate expectation for the weekend including the path into the event being under an archway. The masses this event brings seem to continue to grow. Prior to settling in, I made a stop at the bar to grab one of our favorite festival/event drinks - Beatbox. If you aren't familiar with this alcoholic beverage, you will be very soon. Raising $1 million in funding from "Shark Tank" and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, this beverage company has been spotted at every music festival/event this year we have been to so far since the resurrection of them. Once we got our drinks, we headed over to our soon-to-be-favorite stage of the weekend, The Volcano stage. To locals, this stage is a staple to the Austin nightlife.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Beatbox Lexie.Lei.Photo

Better known as "The Concourse Project" locals can typically find electronic artists playing every weekend from the likes of Diplo, Camelphat, & more. This past weekend, however, this stage took on a new alias and even better production setup. My first act of the weekend was Finnish producer, Yotto. He absolutely owned the Volcano stage getting everyone moving and grooving. He bounced between all types of house and heart-throbbing techno beats, transitioning to smooth breakdowns, where some could catch up with his energetic set.

Volcano Stage Clark Terrell

From there, we decided to head over to the Tsunami stage for Kyle Watson. This stage kept its original location from the Seismic we attended back in May. The Tsunami stage is outdoors with tons of room to dance, and not to mention plenty of savory smells trickling in from the food trucks behind. Watson put on a lively set, probably one of the best we heard all weekend. It consisted of very dark and heavy techno, with a perfect mixture of funk and groovy house. Nearly everyone showed at the end of his performance, to what we assume, primarily to hear the crowd-pleaser "Magic Carpet" live. When the bassline dropped, it was obvious Seismic marked itself as one of the top techno & house events in the states.



Seismic 4.0 Clark Terrell

To finish off the night, we decided to stay at the Tsunami stage for Solardo. I am a huge fan of their music, and evidently, I wasn't the only ones. The stage crowded a bit more as attendees gathered to hear and dance for the final hours of day two. The visuals were spectacular for their set with tons of strobes, intricate visuals, and vibrant energy from the crowd. It was a sea of all black in the crowd, perfectly fitting for a techno & house event. As far as the eye could see, the Seismic bomber jackets were in full effect. Saturday was a huge success and kept us eager for doors to open up again for the final day of Seismic.

Tsunami Stage Lexie.Lei.Photo

After some much-needed sleep, we returned a little before sunset Sunday. This day was the best in our opinion due to the DJ's performance, the weather, and the spirits being even higher.

Seismic 4.0 Lexie.Lei.Photo

We made our way over to the Tsunami stage once again to catch some vibes from Michael Bibi. This set was perfect for getting the night started. It was smooth, relaxing, and euphoric. Sometimes after the hard and dark sets, you need more of a lax vibe, and that's exactly what Michael gave the crowd. While we were enjoying the vibes of the Tsunami stage, inside the Volcano stage was HI-LO. We were unable to catch his set, but thanks to the Seismic and Beatport you can watch it anytime on our Facebook.

I decided to venture the 7+ acres the event takes place on and let our ears be our guide. We saw amazing people, vibrant energy, and beautiful terrain are something I will always be excited about when this event returns again. Once we explored the underground, so-to-speak, we ended up catching the latter half of Damian Lazarus. The house producer and DJ was a perfect booking for Sunday. Upon walking up to the Tsunami Stage we were greeted with the euphoric and groovy "Don't Be Afraid." From the VIP deck at this stage, you get a perfect view of the whole stage and crowd in all of its beauty.

Tsunami Stage BCandia

As Damian's set came to an end we had a little bit of time before Nina Kraviz, so we decided to stay and enjoy some Black Coffee. All the way from South Africa, Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo (Black Coffee), put on a performance that was extremely melodic intertwined with hard techno beats. Our favorite part of the set had to be when he played a techno remix of "Never Gonna Forget" that had me feeling the bass right in my chest. After some good techno, melodic house, and mesmerizing visuals at Tsunami, we were ready for the queen, Nina Kraviz.

Black Coffee UnderwoodMannn

This was the best set of the weekend in our opinion fore she has never let us down. She played loads of jungle-sounding house, psytrance, and trippy sounds with a high BPM beat. The Volcano stage was packed as it should be for Nina, the legend she is. There were multiple reports the event was so loud that you could hear it miles away, but that didn't bother us as we were dancing the night away. The Russian techno queen did not go easy on Austin and we are excited to see her return back to the state of Texas. You can catch her set from Seismic below thanks to the stream from Beatport and Seismic.

All in all, compared to our first time at Seismic the event improved significantly. If you want to check out the great state of Texas and hear some amazing techno and house, I recommend coming out for the next Seismic Dance Event. Dates are not yet announced for 2022, but will come soon. Make sure to follow Seismic Dance Event on Twitter or Instagram for updates on their next event in 2022.