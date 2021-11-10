Gear Spotlight - Seven Reasons To Upgrade To the new Pioneer DJ DJM-S7

While the DJM-S9 was a flagship mixer for open format and battle DJs, the new DJM-S7 takes the lovable S9 to another level!

If you haven't already met, let us introduce you to the new DJM-S7 Scratch-style 2-channel performance DJ mixer from Pioneer DJ

Check out these 7 Reasons to upgrade to the DJM-S7 2-Channel Battle Mixer:

1. Lower price & better sound than the S9

2. Compatible with Serato DJ Pro & rekordbox

3. Bluetooth Audio Input

4. Loop MIDI Feature

5. Pitch ‘N Time DJ

6. Separate Pad Modes

7. 22 Beat FX

Serato & rekordbox - Connect your PC/Mac to the DJM-S7. The mixer unlocks Serato DJ Pro, rekordbox, along with rekordbox & Serato DVS for free.

Bluetooth Input - Simply pair your phone with the DJM-S7 via Bluetooth and you can drop sounds straight into your set. You can play audio directly through the master output or either of the channels.

Loop MIDI Feature - Repeatedly sends a MIDI signal to the software in a set beat cycle. Functions including Hot Cue, sampler, and key shift-up are preassigned so you can start using Loop MIDI straight away.

Pitch 'N Time - Serato DJ Pro Expansion Pack Voucher (Pitch 'n Time DJ) is included. Use Pitch Play, Key Shift, and more features. The mixer is fully MIDI mappable too.

Separate Pad Modes - With independent pad modes, you can use 2 different features – one on each channel’s set of pads – at the same time.

22 Beat FX - Choose between a wide variety of internal FX for Serato DJ or rekordbox along with hardware FX and Sound Color FX built into the mixer.