Go Analog This Holiday Season With The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Camera and Dock Plus 4x6"Portable Instant Photo Printer

Print photos right from the Kodak C300R Camera or from your iOS or Android device on this superb little printer.

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro

As the holidays approach, you will indeed find yourself at house parties, family gatherings, office celebrations, and other events where you are snapping a ton of photos on your phone. This year why don't you try something different? Go analog with the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Camera and Dock Plus 4x6 Portable Instant Photo Printer.

There is nothing quite like the feeling of handing a picture to someone just after you've taken it; it somehow feels a bit more meaningful because it's tangible. Yes, it's a bit retro, but the idea of being able to hold and pass around pictures gives you the warm and fuzzies - or maybe that was the eggnog? Well, just like vinyl, the love of analog has come back to the world of photography as well, and Kodak has dropped two great products that are reasonably priced and easy to use.

The Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro is a camera and printer all in one and allows you to shoot and print high-quality photos right on the spot. These are not polaroids; they are CMYK prints that come right out of the camera. What the hell is CMYK, you ask? The acronym stands for Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and Black and is what you call a four-color process, so you will see the print do four passes as it comes out of the camera's printer with each color, and there you have it - your very own printed photo right in your hands.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After getting your shots, you have the option of printing them directly from your Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro or connecting with any mobile devices via Bluetooth and print straight from the photo gallery.

Purchase HERE

(The Kodak Mini Shot is also available in a 2 x 3 inch size)

Kodak Dock Plus 4x6"Portable Instant Photo Printer

Kodak Dock Plus 4x6"Portable Instant Photo Printer, Compatible with iOS, Android, and Bluetooth Devices

If you don't want to lug an extra device around with you and don't necessarily need the instant gratification of printing out your pics right away, the Dock Plus Photo Printer might be for you.

This little device looks like a miniature version of your standard desktop printer, but it's designed to do one thing, print your 4x6 photos out from your phone. Using the app, you can choose pictures from your phone's photo library and build galleries, and from there, select images you want to print out.

The pictures look pretty good considering the size and price of the printer, and it's an excellent way to create quick little mementos from your adventures to give out to friends or create an old-school photo book.

Whether you are doing it for yourself or giving them as gifts, these cool little analog machines are a blast to use.

We found ourselves doing photo projects like just collecting portraits of cool people or doing urban landscapes. Will you get inspired using these - YES!

Purchase HERE