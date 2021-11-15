Goldie & James Davidson Announce New Album As Subjective 'The Start Of No Regret'

James Davidson & Goldie AKA Subjective Ollie Grove

Goldie and James Davidson have announced a new album under their duo together, Subjective. The album titled The Start Of No Regret, features the likes of Tom Misch, Greentea Peng, Lady Blackbird and others.

As Goldie explains, this is an album that doesn’t just stick to drum & bass or jungle, but goes through time and picks sounds that have influenced them.

“I really love the way that this album time travels through so many poignant aspects of mine and James’ life through rave culture, jungle, drum & bass and indie influences over the last 20 years. I’m super happy with it and I hope that you will be too,” says Goldie.

The Start Of No Regret will be released on March 25, 2022 via Three Six Zero Recordings/Sony Music. It will be available on all digital platforms, as well as CD and double vinyl. Pre-order here. See the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

1. The Start of No Regret

2. Lost feat. Tom Misch and Frida Touray

3. Brushstrokes feat. Cleveland Watkiss

4. Dassai Menace

5. American Gods feat. Natalie Duncan

6. Azimuth

7. Crazy feat. Natalie Williams

8. Breakout feat. LaMeduza

9. Paradise feat. LaMeduza

10. Dark feat. Greentea Peng

11. Reflection

12. Sunlight feat. Lady Blackbird

13. Dollis Hill Rufige

14. Yoshi’s Highway feat. Lady Blackbird