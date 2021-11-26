Husko Shares Disco-House Gem 'Goodnight'

Husko Luke Curtis

Maltese-born DJ and producer, Husko is back again with his high-energy disco and house style with his brand new single "Goodnight." Already receiving spins from Annie Mac & Denis Sulta, Husko delivers another feel-good, funk-rich piece of disco house.

"Goodnight" sees Husko flip the classic disco sample from First Love's Don't Say Goodnight to a pulsating new reimagining. Accompanied by thumping house grooves and funky basslines, the track concludes with a lush synth solo. The release of "Goodnight" comes off the back of Husko’s commercially successful EP Dance Roots, a well-crafted disco and house inspired body of work. "Goodnight" is available now via London imprint Another Rhythm.

Talking to us on the new single "Goodnight," Husko describes: “The idea of 'Goodnight' came back in the middle of lockdown. I really wanted to create something that reminded me of those sunny day parties, something everyone would vibe to. The hook feels familiar even if you never heard the original sample and that is exactly what I was going for!”

Listen to Goodnight below.

