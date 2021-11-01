Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American 3D Tour After Induction Into Roll & Roll Hall Of Fame

Kraftwerk 3D is coming to the US and Canada next summer.

Kraftwerk Peter Boettcher

Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night in Cleveland and now today, the pioneering German group has announced a 2022 tour across the United States and Canada.

The tour will kick off on May 27 at The Pageant in St. Louis. It will go around the US and Canada hitting cities like New York, Chicago, Toronto, Austin, LA, San Francisco and eventually ending on July 10 in Vancouver. It will be another batch of dates with their 3D concert tech.

Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning in select markets on November 2nd.

Last night Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with other artists like Jay-Z, The Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner and Gil Scott-Heron. Pharrell honored them as the band was presented with the Musical Excellence Award. It was followed by a video tribute featuring Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, the Human League’s Philip Oakey and Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27: St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/29: Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

06/01: Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre

06/02: Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

06/04: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

06/06: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/08: Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

06/10: North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

06/11: Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre

06/17: New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/18: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/19: Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/22: Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre

06/24: Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/25: Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre

06/27: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

06/28: Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

06/30: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/03: San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

07/05: Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

07/06: San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/08: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

07/09: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/10: Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre