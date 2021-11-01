Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American 3D Tour After Induction Into Roll & Roll Hall Of Fame
Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night in Cleveland and now today, the pioneering German group has announced a 2022 tour across the United States and Canada.
The tour will kick off on May 27 at The Pageant in St. Louis. It will go around the US and Canada hitting cities like New York, Chicago, Toronto, Austin, LA, San Francisco and eventually ending on July 10 in Vancouver. It will be another batch of dates with their 3D concert tech.
Tickets to the tour go on sale Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning in select markets on November 2nd.
Last night Kraftwerk were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with other artists like Jay-Z, The Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner and Gil Scott-Heron. Pharrell honored them as the band was presented with the Musical Excellence Award. It was followed by a video tribute featuring Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, the Human League’s Philip Oakey and Darryl McDaniels of Run-D.M.C.
See the full list of tour dates below.
Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:
05/27: St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/29: Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
06/01: Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre
06/02: Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
06/04: Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
06/06: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/08: Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
06/10: North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
06/11: Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre
06/17: New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/18: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/19: Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/22: Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre
06/24: Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/25: Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre
06/27: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
06/28: Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
06/30: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/03: San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
07/05: Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
07/06: San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/08: Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
07/09: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/10: Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre