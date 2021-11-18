Get the heads up on some of the best new and unreleased cuts in the world of House, Midtempo and Downtempo curated by Nutritious 11/14/21

Also Available on Soundcloud.

Magnetic Magazine Presents Play/Pause S1 EP 2- Hosted by Nutritious

This week's Play Pause featuring only the latest music, and yet to be released music, ranges from hip-hop (Cypress Hill), ‘80s synth drenched house (new mau5trap artists Kasablanca), to India influenced downtempo (Wilson Costa), plus a homage to one of the greatest vocalists of all time Whitney Houston (Fallon's "My Own"), and several additional amazing songs. Play Pause host Nutritious is a producer/DJ and founder of the new label Liquid Culture Records. Nutritious was the first dj to perform at The Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial — he’s made repeat appearances for Ultra Music Festival, Rodarte for New York Fashion Week, Le Bain, Cielo, Pete Tong’s Evolution FM in the USA, E.S.L. in D.C., Ace Hotel NY, and is a regular contributor for Magnetic Magazine, where he hosts Play Pause: The Ultimate Promo Podcast. Nutritious has scored several indie films and appears in two feature films, #Lucky Number starring Method Man, and Before We Were Kings alongside Moby, Sander Kleinenberg and Wolfgang Gartner. Nutritious' original music is also featured on the soundtracks. His mixes have been commissioned by Viva Radio, W Hotels, Societe Perrier, various FM and satellite radio shows, including guest spots on iHeart, Sirius XM, KMHD Portland, and WNUR Chicago.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ep 2 Tracklist 11/18/21:

Cypress Hill - Open Ya Mind - MNRK

Kasablanca - Cronus - mau5trap

Fallon - My Own - Another Rhythm

Oling & Philip Sorrentino - Confusion Say Manaton Records

Yulia Niko - Rave Girl - Watergate Records

Wilson Costa - Dunes - Wind Horse Records

SEASON ONE Complete on Soundcloud