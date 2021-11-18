Magnetic Magazine Presents Play/Pause S1 EP 2- Hosted by Nutritious
Also Available on Soundcloud.
Magnetic Magazine Presents Play/Pause S1 EP 2- Hosted by Nutritious
This week's Play Pause featuring only the latest music, and yet to be released music, ranges from hip-hop (Cypress Hill), ‘80s synth drenched house (new mau5trap artists Kasablanca), to India influenced downtempo (Wilson Costa), plus a homage to one of the greatest vocalists of all time Whitney Houston (Fallon's "My Own"), and several additional amazing songs. Play Pause host Nutritious is a producer/DJ and founder of the new label Liquid Culture Records. Nutritious was the first dj to perform at The Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial — he’s made repeat appearances for Ultra Music Festival, Rodarte for New York Fashion Week, Le Bain, Cielo, Pete Tong’s Evolution FM in the USA, E.S.L. in D.C., Ace Hotel NY, and is a regular contributor for Magnetic Magazine, where he hosts Play Pause: The Ultimate Promo Podcast. Nutritious has scored several indie films and appears in two feature films, #Lucky Number starring Method Man, and Before We Were Kings alongside Moby, Sander Kleinenberg and Wolfgang Gartner. Nutritious' original music is also featured on the soundtracks. His mixes have been commissioned by Viva Radio, W Hotels, Societe Perrier, various FM and satellite radio shows, including guest spots on iHeart, Sirius XM, KMHD Portland, and WNUR Chicago.
Ep 2 Tracklist 11/18/21:
Cypress Hill - Open Ya Mind - MNRK
Kasablanca - Cronus - mau5trap
Fallon - My Own - Another Rhythm
Oling & Philip Sorrentino - Confusion Say Manaton Records
Yulia Niko - Rave Girl - Watergate Records
Wilson Costa - Dunes - Wind Horse Records
SEASON ONE Complete on Soundcloud