Magnetic Magazine Presents Play/Pause S1 EP3 - Hosted by Nutritious

This week's Play Pause featuring only the latest music, and yet to be released music, highlights some of Nutritious' favorite artists and record labels like Wolf + Lamb, Tru-Thoughts, and Toy Tonics. The episode is double length for the holidays and includes a bonus track, an entire 3 song EP "DeadSilk II" by Rhi & Telemachu, plus a fire mashup: a limited promo version of Skytech vs Delerium - Wild Love vs Silence. Play Pause host Nutritious is a music artist and founder of the new label Liquid Culture Records. Nutritious was the first DJ to perform at The Whitney Museum of American Art Biennial — he’s made repeat appearances for Ultra Music Festival, Rodarte for New York Fashion Week, Le Bain, Cielo, Pete Tong’s Evolution FM in the USA, E.S.L. in D.C., Ace Hotel NY, and is a regular contributor for Magnetic Magazine, where he hosts Play Pause: The Ultimate Promo Podcast. Nutritious has scored several indie films and appears in two feature films, #Lucky Number starring Method Man, and Before We Were Kings alongside Moby, Sander Kleinenberg and Wolfgang Gartner. Nutritious' original music is also featured on the soundtracks. His mixes have been commissioned by Viva Radio, W Hotels, Societe Perrier, various FM and satellite radio shows, including guest spots on iHeart, Sirius XM, KMHD Portland, and WNUR Chicago.

Play Pause Season 1 / Episode 3 - 11/24/21

Lee Curtiss - Tell Me (Lil'T Tello Me How You Feel Mix) - Wolf + Lamb

SIN - Oxygen (Klangkarussell Remix) - Bias Beach

GIANT & Vush - Vibin' Thing - Sink or Swim

Air Jackson - Everytime - Ten One

Skytech vs Delerium - Wild Love vs Silence (Mashup)

Rhi & Telemachus - Half A Lover - Tru Thoughts

Rhi & Telemachus - Out Of Water - Tru Thoughts

Rhi & Telemachus - Funerals - Tru Thoughts

Session Victim - Hide and Seek - Toy Tonics