Magnetic Mix 168: Tibasko

UK DJ and production duo Tibasko bring some smooth progressive house, breaks and more to this mix that includes a few unreleased tracks.

Tibasko Kit Powis

UK producer & DJ duo Tibasko is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Since their formation in 2017, the pair has been bringing together techno, trance and breaks, epitomized by their late 2020 EP, Only You and some cheeky disco edits as well. They recently dropped a new single “Icaro” on Another Rhythm, which offered a refined take on their music.

That same attitude comes into this mix, with tunes by the likes of Overmono, Wayward and Joris Voorn. It blends smooth progressive house with dancefloor-ready club tracks and some breaks.

"This mix combines both the tracks that feature heavily in our sets and also a couple of unreleased ones,” say Tibasko. “Melodic breaks kick off the mix, swiftly moving into a more 4x4 finish to showcase our brand new track 'Icaro.' Jump on in."

They also include two unreleased tracks to give you a sense of where their music is heading. Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Willaris. K - 5 O'Clock

2. Overmono - Bby

3. TIBASKO - ID

4. Yikes - Coroboree

5. Wayward - Alexandra

6. Shedbug - AciidMuzik

7. Hugo Massien - Outer Space Jam

8. Matthias Tanzaman - Chano (DJ Chus Remix)

9. Mattei and Omich, Ella - Roots (Moon Rocket Dub)

10. Joris Voorn - Goodbye Fly

11. TIBASKO - Icaro

12. TIBASKO - ID

In addition to the mix and new music, they have a few tour dates in the next month in the UK and Hungary.

Tour Dates:

Nov 26: SWG3 with Prospa (Glasglow, Scotland)

Nov 27: Elsewhere w/ Jasper James (Midlands, UK)

Dec 9: Cafe 1001 (London, UK)

Dec 10: The Warehouse Project Presents @ Depot Mayfield w/ Chemical Brothers, Blessed Madonna (London, UK)

Dec 11: Cinema Hall Budapest w/ Joris Voorn (Budapest, Hungary)