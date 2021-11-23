Magnetic Mix 170: Ella Romand

Miami-based DJ and producer Ella Romand brings together her favorite melodic and Afro house tracks for a smooth ride.

Miami-based DJ and producer Ella Romand is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Originally from Brazil, Romand has become a regular in the Miami nightlife scene, DJing and producing melodic house music. Her most recent EP, Insatiable, comes with the original, plus remixes from Leyva and DAN.K, capturing both smooth, melodic house melodies and Afro house rhythms.

The mix brings all of those different sounds and styles together with some of Romand’s favorite melodic and Afro house tracks. It is a smooth ride to kick off a night out and grinding away some work.

“I had fun recording this mix which has some of my current favorite Afro and melodic house tracks, including my new track ‘Insatiable,’ which just came out on Go Deeva Records,” says Romand.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate - Ladon (Da Capo's Touch)

2. Ella Romand Feat. Emi Garth - Insatiable (Extended Mix)

3. Gai Barone - Fragments (Antrim Remix)

4. M.O.S. - Kara (Original Mix)

5. Goldcap - Mirage (Original)

6. Tayllor Feat. Andile Mbili - Secret Places (Original Mix)

7. Ayala (IT)- Sacred Steels

8. THEMBA, Thakzin - Sound Of Freedom (Damian Lazarus Extended Re-Shape)

9. Afriquoi - Sam Sam (Village Cuts Remix)

10. Awka - Ventos Do Norte (Original Mix)

11. Pippi Ciez, Djamou Sangare - Lua (Pippi Ciez Retake)