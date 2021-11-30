Magnetic Mix 171: Dukwa

The new mix from Dukwa captures the vibe of his recent records with some upbeat and very danceable house, breaks and a touch of techno.

Dukwa Numeda

Marco D'Aquino aka Dukwa is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Hailing from Florence, the producer started his Dukwa alias in 2011 and didn’t release something under the alias until 2014. He has since put out records on labels like Bosconi, Don’t Be Afraid and TDSR, including a new track “My Journey Into Eternity” on Undisputed Music, which includes remixes from Deetron and Groove Armada.

The new mix captures the vibe of his recent records with some upbeat and very danceable house, breaks and a touch of techno. It gets down and dirty, while also being airy and euphoric.

"This mix was recorded when I finally got back on tour and was digging through some records in preparation for my gig at Tenax Club in Florence. It includes some brand new demos from me, new music from some of my favorite artists alongside a few older cuts,” says Dukwa.

Listen now to the mix and follow along with the tracklist, which includes tunes by Overmono, DJ Tennis, Levon Vincent and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Levon Vincent - So Good

2. Legato - So Close

3. Bruise - Joy

4. DJ Tennis - Atlanta

5. Dukwa - My Journey Into Eternity (Deetron Remix)

6. Deetron - Ego Rave B

7. Lake People - Captured By The Bars

8. Levon Vincent - 4AM Rush

9. Ma Spaventi - Revolver

10. Dukwa - It’s U

11. Four Tet - Teenage Birdsong (Overmono Remix)

12. Dense & Pika - Oxbow (Ron Trent Remix)

13. Dayspired - Sometimes You Don’t Sleep

14. Dukwa - Herd