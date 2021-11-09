Mixcloud Launches Tipping On Artist Pages & Live Streams For Direct Fan Payments

DJs will be able to keep about 80% of tips on Mixcloud when fans send money directly.

Mixcloud Logo via Mixcloud

It is well known at this point that unless you are getting millions of streams each month, you can't make a livable wage from streaming as a musician. Direct to fan options have been around for years and now is becoming common in the music business. Mixcloud has added that option, also known as tipping. Now fans can give money to artists directly during live streams or through the musician’s account.

A creator will earn and keep 80% of the tips pledged to them and the remaining 20% is eaten up in transaction and processing fees.

You can see how to do it on the Mixcloud website and there is a how-to video below. Mixcloud has been going hard for live streams of late, launching features to directly promote it on places like Facebook and Twitch, while also allowing Pro users to start their stream from a web browser. Now tipping should allow for DJs to make a little more money.