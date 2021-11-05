Music Tech Company BandLab Purchases Artist Services Platform ReverbNation

BandLab

Singapore-based music technology company BandLab has acquired ReverbNation. Financial terms of the deal have not being released.

BandLab claims to have 40+ million creators on its music making platform, which will now add the artists on ReverbNation’s platform. ReverbNation is a company generally used by small and rising artists that offers digital distribution, career advice and marketing tools.

BandLab says the acquisition will accelerate their artist services, building on recently announced features like artist-to-fan subscriptions and BandLab Distribution.

According to a press release, ReverbNation says artists can “expect a seamless integration of ReverbNation’s features into BandLab’s creator capabilities in the near future.”

ReverbNation was founded in 2006 and is based in North Carolina. BandLab was founded in 2015 and is no stranger to acquisitions. It bought Cakewalk Inc in 2018. Cakewalk is best known for its professional level digital audio workstation, SONAR, in addition to digital instruments such as Dimension Pro, Rapture Pro, Z3TA+ 2, Session Drummer and SFZ+, among others. BandLab also bought live streaming platform Chewy 2017. It is the owner of media brands NME, MusicTech, MusicTech Focus,The Guitar Magazine, Guitar Classics, www.musictech.net and www.theguitarmagazine.com and Uncut as well.

According to BandLab CEO Meng Kuok, there are “more exciting announcements to come.”

“We are very excited to welcome ReverbNation’s community to BandLab. We have a clear vision of the role BandLab plays in supporting creators worldwide, today, and into the future. Artist services are a key part of that plan, as evidenced by our recently announced subscriptions and distribution offerings. This acquisition allows us to accelerate BandLab’s product roadmap and further enable us to break down technical, geographic, and creative barriers facing musicians and fans,” says Kouk.

“We’ve known ReverbNation for a long time and had great respect for its ability to build a terrific artist services business. There are more exciting announcements to come, but what ReverbNation brings to BandLab seamlessly fits with our vision - a future where there are no boundaries to making and sharing music.”