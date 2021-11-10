New Documentary About Chicago House & Chosen Few Picnic Premiering

Called THE WOODSTOCK OF HOUSE, the documentary has interviews with the Chosen DJ, plus Derrick Carter, Louis Vega, Mike Dunn, Jesse Saunders and many more.

A new documentary has been made about the Chosen Few Picnic, an event put on by the Chosen Few DJs. The event brings together tens of thousands of people together in the Southside of Chicago to celebrate disco and house music.

Called THE WOODSTOCK OF HOUSE, the documentary has interviews with the Chosen DJ, plus Derrick Carter, Louie Vega, Mike Dunn, Jesse Saunders and many more.

Rodrick F. Wimberly and Senuwell Smith created the 98-minute film, which details the Picnic, the history of house music in Chicago within the context of the Southside of Chicago.

“THE WOODSTOCK OF HOUSE details the triumph of disco music, attacked by mainstream America in the 1970s for being too black, too Latin, and too gay, and its mutation, development, and re-birth as House Music, by African American teenagers on the South Side of Chicago in an underground culture of marginalized, largely gay nightclub constituents,” says a description of the film.

“This is the untold story of the role of Chicago's Chosen Few DJs in the creation and popularization of this international musical genre and the celebration of the 25th Annual Chosen Few Music Fest where 50,000 people of different races, ages, and sexual orientation come together in unity, peace, and love in one of the most challenging environments in the country.”

The film is being shown tomorrow night and Friday at the Gene Siskel Film Center for the Black Harvest Film Festival. Get details and tickets here. It will become available digitally after. Watch a trailer now.