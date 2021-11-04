Nils Frahm Details Retrospective, Double Piano Album 'Old Friends New Friends'

Nils Frahm Leiter Verlag

Nils Frahm has detailed a new album Old Friends New Friends that will be released next month. The project is a retrospective look at music he has made over the past 12 years, but largely never released. He gathered together 23 solo piano tracks recorded between 2009 and 2021. He has released the first song from it "All Numbers End" today.

The project will act as neither an album nor a compilation, according to Frahm. He says it is “an anatomy of all my ways of thinking musically and playing.”

He wanted to find this material and put it out before it gets lost forever.

“The nature of the mind – and a hard drive – is that you forget a lot of stuff,” he says, “and I hate the idea that somebody might browse through my things trying to find something I’d forgotten. I’ll probably burn everything before I go, but these are pieces I wanted to put out. So this is an original ‘Nils Frahm’, so to speak, not somebody curating a leftover meal.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The project is 23 tracks in total, so there will be plenty to digest with Old Friends New Friends. Nils Frahm’s label LEITER will release Old Friends New Friends on December 3. Pre-order now.

Tracklist:

1. 4:33 (A Tribute to John Cage)

2. Late

3. Berduxa

4. Rain Take

5. Todo Nada

6. Weddinger Walzer

7. In The Making

8. Further In The Making

9. All Numbers End

10. The Idea Machine

11. Then Patterns

12. Corn

13. New Friend

14. Nils Has A New Piano

15. Acting

16. As A Reminder

17. Iced Wood

18. Strickleiter

19. The Chords

20. The Chords (Broken Down)

21. Forgetmenot

22. Restive

23. Old Friend