Omar Souleyman Arrested In Turkey For Alleged Ties To The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)

Syrian musician Omar Souleyman, real name Omar Almasikh, has been detained and questioned by Turkish police today, his manager confirmed to the AFP. They questioned him about ties police claim he has to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey and has been labeled as a terrorist organization by the Turkish government.

Turkish media say Souleyman was detained on an arrest warrant issued for "membership of a terrorist organization.” That same charge has kept tens of thousands jailed in Turkey.

His manager said that Turkish authorities were specifically questioning him about a local media report that alleges Souleyman travelled to a region of Syria controlled by a local offshoot of the PKK called the YPG. The YPG has been a key ally for the US in Syria in the fight against ISIS.

Almasikh has been living in southern Turkish city of Sanliurfa since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011. He has been running a bakery in the city.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has existed since 1971, running a longstanding insurgency that waxes and wanes over time and has also been named a terrorist organization by the US and EU. However, it is just one small part of the complex struggle by Kurds for self-determination in the region.

Souleyman’s career has been a wild journey. He was a very popular wedding singer in the region for several years, before breaking through with a global audience in the mid 2000’s, notably in America through the label Sublime Frequencies in 2007. Four Tet produced his 2013 and 2015 albums Wenu Wenu and Bahdeni Nami. He has also worked with the likes of Modeselektor and Gilles Peterson, while performing at the world’s biggest festivals.