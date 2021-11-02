Pioneer DJ Announces New DM-50D Desktop Monitors

DM-50D in white and black

Alpha Theta Music Americas today announces the latest model in the range of desktop monitor systems from its Pioneer DJ brand: the 5-inch DM-50D. The new speaker system design inherits key features from the popular DM-40 desktop monitors while integrating new technology components and performance features to create an even more powerful, higher-quality sound. Sold in black or white pairs, the self-powered, DM-50D speakers are easy to configure and use–making the system ideal for playing DJ sets, making music at home, or jamming to playlists.

DM-50D in a home DJ setup

The-50D speakers couple a Class-D amplifier with a 5-inch woofer to deliver a balanced, punchy bass, while an advanced DECO convex diffuser design provides artists clear high frequencies. Artists looking to produce tracks for their next DJ set can flick the speaker switch to change from Production mode to DJ mode, and the DSP settings will automatically adjust to create the best sound for each application.

Connecting and level controlling the system has been streamlinedwithanRCA, mini-jack, and new TRS input terminals for quick connection to DJ equipment or a home studio setup, and a new front-facing volume knob and headphonemini plug.Artists looking to coordinate the system with their existing setup aesthetic can do so by choosing from black or white models

For more information, click here.