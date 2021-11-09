Pioneer DJ Announces XDJ-RX3

Alpha Theta Corporation today announces the release of the new XDJ-RX3All-in-One DJ System from its Pioneer DJ brand. The new2-channel DJsystemfeatures an advanced 10.1-inch touch screen and inherits the flexibility and practicality of its predecessor while packing a host of new features from the renowned club-standard CDJ-3000 Professional DJ MultiPlayer and DJM-900NXS2 Professional DJ mixer.

The XDJ-RX3

Whether an artist is looking for a cutting-edge portable setup for mobile performances, or a venue manager is needing a new system to install in a bar or small venue, the XDJ-RX3 covers all the bases. Similar to the XDJ-RX2, artists can choose between playing rekordbox-analyzed tracks from USB drives or connecting a laptop to unlock rekordbox Performance mode. Support for Serato DJ Pro is included and is available in early 2022.

rekordbox-analyzed playlists

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 10.1-inch touch screen on the XDJ-RX3 delivers a higher resolution and frame rate than the previous model and features a brand-new interface for quick music browsing and easy effects control. The new all-in-one system inherits the flagship CDJ-3000’s browse section for intuitive playlist navigation. With the new Playlist Bank feature, artists can rapidly access their four favorite playlists at a single touch, while Touch Preview enables artists to listen to any part of a track without loading it to the deck. Artists can switch between viewing the pad status or Beat FX and the X-Pad with one tap on the screen.

10.1 in screen

The 3 Band Waveform feature—also from the CDJ-3000—allows artists to see the volume levels of different frequency ranges in rekordbox-analyzed tracks for a clear visual representation of how tracks sound. The XDJ-RX3 also features a Color On Jog Display which displays important track information or artwork on the LCD screen in the center of each jog wheel for user reference.

On-jog display

Artists can also customize the “weight” of the jogs by tweaking each jog wheel’s Feeling Adjust dial. Artists looking to make every mix sound unique can do so with all 14 Beat FX and 6 Sound Color FX from the DJM-900NXS2. Dynamic music manipulation is easier with the Performance Pads and the newly added Release FX.

FX section

The new all-in-one system features an updated audio design to eliminate unwanted external noise to produce a powerful clear sound that is club-ready. Artists will recognize the layout design of the XDJ-RX3 as it parallels the club-standard Pioneer DJ equipment design, with elements such as illumination around the play and cue buttons, along with the Color On Jog Display.

For more information, click here.