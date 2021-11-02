Playlist: Christian Smith's Top 10 USA Inspired Tracks

Having wrapped up a massive tour, Christian Smith provides 10 tracks that remind him of the USA

Recently, industry veteran and Tronic records boss, Christian Smith, wrapped up a massive 13-date US tour alongside Drunken Kong, ending with a special warehouse party in Los Angeles hosted by 6AM Group and Incognito. Having toured the US many times, we thought it would be interesting if he gathered a handful of tracks that make him think about the time he's spent here over the years.

Words by Christian Smith

Christian Smith

Linear System - Minimum Shelf

I absolutely love this one. It’s not obvious, but powerful and hypnotic. A gig essential for me! I played this at the Incognito and 6 AM show in Los Angeles on the 28th of October.

Atonism - Mursi

Really nice authentic melodic techno! Not generic like 99% of the stuff out there. Really like this! We need more original melodic techno like this!

Christian Smith - Let Yourself Go

My latest release on Tronic. This is straight-up party techno the way I like it. Not overly complicated, but good groove and seems to do the job :)

Danny Wabbit - Internal Jungle

Danny is a very talented Turkish producer. Really enjoying his tracks! This one has a great groove and sounds dope on a big system! Should do well on our USA tour.

APNOEA - Wormhole

Super phat analog business! Loving the melody on this one. Works a treat when played at the right moment! Kind of reminds me of Carl Craig Detroit style.

Private Press - Highly

Out on `Ben Sim's Hardgroove label, this track is a proper peak time workout! Only for packed floors! ;)

Christian Smith - Atmosphere (Electro Mix)

I quite enjoyed making this electro version. It’s always fun to push yourself and make different styles from time to time.

Pfirter - Mostly 134

Been hammering that one. Really cool breakdown in this track!

Truncate - First Phase

Truncate is without a doubt my fav. US producer. I really like his style and groove. He always delivers! This is a Luke Slater remix. Luke slater is a big hero of mine.

Danny Wabbit feat Stephen Disario - The Mists

Danny teamed up with LA's Stephen Disario. Always nice to be helping new talent. This is a really cool track. can't wait to play it this weekend in San Francisco @Halcyon.

Follow: Beatport | Soundcloud | RA