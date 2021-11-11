Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Radiohead Launching 'KID A MNESIA' Virtual Exhibit With Epic Games

The exhibit will feature trippy visuals and music from 'Kid A' and 'Amnesiac.'
Radiohead 'KID A MNESIA' Virtual Exhibit

Radiohead has teamed up with Epic Games Publishing to launch the KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION. The exhibition has been in the work for two years and will be available next week to celebrate 21 years of Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac.

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION was originally conceived as a physical installation debuting in London and designed for portability, for possible travel to New York, Tokyo, Paris and so on. Now it is digital, featuring trippy 3-D art and music from the two aforementioned albums, with new sound design.

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION will be available beginning November 18th as a free download for PlayStation 5, PC and Mac at Epic Games Store. Check out the trailer now and listen to the anniversary mixes of the album now.

