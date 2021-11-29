Rebekah Releases 38-Track End The Silence Compilation To Benefit #ForTheMusic Campaign

Rebekah End The Silence Compilation Cover Art via Rebekah

Rebekah has released a new 38-track compilation End The Silence to help raise funds for a new educational video as part of the anti-harassment campaign, #ForTheMusic. The compilation includes unreleased tracks from the likes of AISHA, Slam, Sunil Sharpe, Blue Hour, Sol Ortega, Manni Dee, Louisahhh and Rebekah.

Launched in September 2020, the campaigns aims to ensure artists, employees and audiences are protected against sexual harassment, workplaces are safe, and artists/performers end the culture of silence. The point of the End The Silence video is to further those goals.

"How do you go about this when our industry is a global phenomenon and speaks numerous languages,” says Rebekah. “I believe we can do this through film and show the world what a typical night out looks like through the eyes of the most vulnerable, showing real-life situations and what the aftermath looks like for the survivors and ultimately how we can start to act in a way that brings the community together to take responsibility for everybody.”

Listen to the compilation on Bandcamp and one can support the campaign on GoFundMe.