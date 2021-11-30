Rebekah & Sydney Blu Spearheading 23x23 Campaign To Increase Female Artists On Record Labels

23x23 will ask labels who sign up to have 23% of their releases be from female artists in 2023.

Rebekah & Sydney Blu Both Photos Courtesy of Greg Sawyer Additive PR

Rebekah and Sydney Blu are spearheading a new campaign to increase female representation on dance music labels. 23x23 aims to get all labels involved to have 23% of their roster female artists by the end of 2023. LP Giobbi, Femme House, Ableton Live, Native Instruments, DJ Minx, and Baby Weight are supporting the campaign.

Record labels Toolroom, Club Sweat, Realm, Soma Records, Desert Hearts, Rules Don’t Apply and more to be announced will be supporting the initiative with remix competitions and demo challenges on the Metapop community powered by Native Instruments starting December 11th or 12th and will run throughout 2022.

“I encourage the following question to any A&R rep: Are you making your label a welcome space for women? Do you provide feedback to female submissions? Are you proactively seeking female artists who are producing music similar to the sound of your label? This is the basis of the 23by23 campaign,” says Sydney Blu in a statement.

Ableton will also be hosting a production course on Metapop open to women, trans and non-binary artists in partnership with the campaign and LP Giobbi’s Femme House Friday’s will be having a 23x23 takeover Friday December 10 on their Twitch Channel.

The initiative will only ask labels to have 23% of their releases in 2023 be female. This should be quite simple and I hope more labels sign on. The actual reporting and accountability is another matter. As of now, there isn’t a report that will be made at the end of 2023, but it could be in the works. It will also be difficult to punish those who commit to the pledge and then fail or drop out. The only thing will be to call them out, which will hopefully work, but this business can be pretty shameless.