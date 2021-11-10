Soundtoys Launches Black Friday Sale 2021!

Get the Soundtoys 5 Bundle at the Best Price Ever and Up to 75% Off Plug-ins

It's back, and it's better than ever. One of our favorite Audio effects creators, Soundtoys has slashed prices on pro effects software for the annual Black Friday Sale, which runs through Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Offers include:

Soundtoys 5 Was $499 / Now $229

Effect Rack Was $299/ Now $129

EchoBoy & Decapitator Was $199 / Now $69

All Other Plug-ins Were $79-149 / Now $29-39

Check out these Soundtoys posts below for tips and tricks, quick tutorials and more info on each plugin:

"During this Black Friday Sale, we've lowered the price of our Soundtoys 5 bundle significantly to make our effects more accessible to music makers, mixers, and producers," said Ken Bogdanowicz, CEO and lead designer at Soundtoys. "Each plug-in we make adds unique creative options – and they are designed to complement each other. When Soundtoys effects are combined together in Effect Rack, the sonic possibilities are virtually endless. It takes mixing to the next level."

Effect Rack is also offered as a standalone plug-in and comes preloaded with 14 Soundtoys plug-ins that can be used within the Rack to create multi-effect chains with global controls. Its broad spectrum of multi-effect presets makes it easy to explore how to combine Soundtoys effects like EchoBoy, Decapitator, and Crystallizer while helping to simplify workflow, unlock new possibilities, and stimulate creativity.

Get The Deals HERE