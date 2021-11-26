Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - Creative Comping in Ableton Live 11

For this tutorial, Point Blank’s Anna Lakatos shows some creative comping techniques in Ableton Live 11.
For this tutorial, Point Blank’s Anna Lakatos shows some creative comping techniques in Ableton Live 11.

Comping in Ableton Live is an audio and MIDI recording technique that allows you to record performances into multiple take lanes in Arrangement View in order to edit the best parts into the final take. You can also use comping creatively by combining samples and loops to get unexpected results that would be difficult to achieve otherwise.

During the video, Anna shows how you can easily create multiple take lanes and fill them with interesting loops and samples. She then uses the pen tool to select random slices of each of these loops and combines them into a new glitchy and technical-sounding pattern.

