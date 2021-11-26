Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - Creative Comping in Ableton Live 11

For this tutorial, Point Blank’s Anna Lakatos shows some creative comping techniques in Ableton Live 11.

Comping in Ableton Live is an audio and MIDI recording technique that allows you to record performances into multiple take lanes in Arrangement View in order to edit the best parts into the final take. You can also use comping creatively by combining samples and loops to get unexpected results that would be difficult to achieve otherwise.

If you’d like to find out more about how DAWs such as Ableton Live or Logic Pro work, why not sign up for a Point Blank course in London, Los Angeles or Online? Plus, as their Black Friday sale is currently live, they’re offering 25% off their popular Professional courses in London, LA and Online until November 30th at midnight using the code BLACKFRIDAY25 – so there’s no better time to sign up than now and kick start your career in music.

During the video, Anna shows how you can easily create multiple take lanes and fill them with interesting loops and samples. She then uses the pen tool to select random slices of each of these loops and combines them into a new glitchy and technical-sounding pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Feeling inspired? Then fire up your DAW and start shaping some new sounds. Want to learn more about Point Blank Music School? Head here to check out their line of courses.

This is a sponsored post