Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - How to Add Low End to Your Mix (Comparing Waves Audio and Logic Pro Plugins)

Point Blank show how you can beef up the low-end of your mix whilst mastering a track in Logic Pro, by comparing 4 stand-out plugins.

In this tutorial, Point Blank show how you can beef up the low-end of your mix whilst mastering a track in Logic Pro, by comparing 4 stand-out plugins.

During the video, Point Blank’s lecturer Jarrad Hearman starts by adding Logic’s Vintage Console EQ to the master channel and boosting some of the lower frequencies until he finds the sweet spot. To get a better idea of how fat he can make the bass elements in the track, he adds Waves Audio’s VEQ4 plugin and boosts by 100hz to shine a light on the bass and kick drum. Hearman then trials similar techniques using Waves Audio’s PuigTec EQP1A and Scheps 73 to find the best result, before combining multiple plugins for extra punch.

The video below is taken from Point Blank’s state-of-the-art VLE (Virtual Learning Environment), which houses a wealth of music production tutorials, masterclasses, student information and announcements and much more. If you’re interested in getting stuck into the VLE be sure to check out their courses in London, Los Angeles and Online. Plus, they’re currently offering 10% off their online diplomas until November 30th using the code DIP10 – so there’s no better time to sign up than now.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Since partnering with Waves Audio, Point Blank students are now entitled to a 35% discount on their state-of-the-art plugins. If you’d like to find out more about this discount, and how you could benefit from it, head here.

This is a sponsored post