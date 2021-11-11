Spotlight: Tutorial - How to Make A UK Drill Beat with The Fanatix

During the video, The Fanatix kick off their beat using a hooky vocal sample, toying with regular and reverse playback to switch up the grooves.

Point Blank is back with another tutorial with The Fanatix, this time the production duo showcase how you can make a weighty UK drill beat in Logic Pro X.

If you're unfamiliar with the drill music genre, it's a style of trap music that is renowned for its gliding 808 sub-basses, clicky snares and dark lyrics. Rising to popularity in mid-2012, following the success of rappers and producers like Young Chop, Chief Keef, Lil Durk, King Louie and others, drill music began to influence UK rappers and producers to create the sensation it has become today.

The Fanatix are a UK-based production outfit that specializes in dancehall, hip-hop and rap. During their career, the producers have worked with a star-studded lineup of musicians, including David Guetta, Stylo G, Ms Banks, Popcaan, Nicki Minaj, M1llionz and others.

During the video, The Fanatix kick off their beat using a hooky vocal sample, toying with regular and reverse playback to switch up the grooves. They punch in some classic drill snare patterns, showing how they can work on the same beat simultaneously using two separate laptops before moving onto the low-end. They load up a gliding 808 and record in a slippery bassline to accompany their choir sampler and skittering hi-hats.

