Syrian Singer Omar Souleyman Released From Turkish Police Custody

Souleyman was arrested for allegedly having ties to the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a charge Souleyman denies.

Omar Souleyman, real name Omar Almasikh, has reportedly released from custody by Turkish authorities after being arrested for allegedly being associated with the Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK), a charge Souleyman denies.

According to Reuters, Souleyman’s manager says that the singer was allowed to walk free by a local court in province of Sanliurfa, on the border of Turkey and Syria, after giving a statement to security forces. Souleyman was released today after being held for two days.

Souleyman has been living in Sanliurfa since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011 and runs a bakery in the city.

Souleyman was arrested on Wednesday on "membership of a terrorist organization” charges, which has kept tens of thousands in jail in Turkey. The Turkish government claims Souleyman has ties to the PKK, an organization the country has banned and deems a terrorist group, after a local media report claimed he travelled to a region of Syria controlled by a local offshoot of the PKK called the YPG. Souleyman denies that report.

Souleyman has released albums and collaborated with the likes of Bjork, Modeselektor, Gilles Peterson and Four Tet,