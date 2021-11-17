Tidal Launches Free Streaming Tier, Direct, Fan-Centered Royalties

Tidal's new free tier is only available in the US at the moment.

Tidal has made a series of announcements today that will add new features to the streaming service. First, it is launching a free, ad-supported streaming tier on the same level as Spotify. Tidal Free, as it is being called, is only available in the US and will give users access to the 80 million songs on the service. Streaming quality tops out at 160kbps. Then they are adding new direct payment options for artists.

The new direct payment options will be split into direct-to-artist payments and fan-centered royalties. Starting today, November 17, Tidal will offer monthly direct payments to artists. In addition to regular streaming royalties, “each month, a percentage of HiFi Plus subscribers’ membership fees will be directed towards their top streamed artist, which they will see in their activity feed.”

In 2022, fan-centered royalties from HiFi Plus subscribers will not be aggregated, meaning streaming money goes into a large pot and distributed based on percentages. Instead, royalties will be paid based on the actual streaming activity of individual HiFi Plus subscribers, which means your streams will go to who you listen and not necessarily the biggest pop acts of the moment that you never listen to.

Tidal is also changing some of the other streaming tiers as well. The standard $9.99 tier, Tidal HiFi will now include lossless and high-resolution audio that goes up to 1411 kbps. It also comes with “offline capabilities, access to features like Tidal Connect and My Activity, which provides individualized daily listening insights.”

The premium tier, Tidal HiFi Plus, will cost $19.99 and has Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Audio tracks. Tidal’s Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) will be reserved for this tier.

The push for HiFi, which Tidal has championed for years, has made its way to other streaming services with Apple Music launching Dolby Atmos listening and Amazon Music adding HiFi as well. Spotify announced HiFi listening to the service, but has yet to launch.