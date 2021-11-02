Tim Sweeney's Beats In Space Radio Show Heads To Apple Music

Tim Sweeney's Beats In Space had been on air in New York City for over 20 years.

Tim Sweeney’s Beats In Space radio program was taken off the air on local radio in New York recently and now we know why. It has gone to Apple Music, where Sweeney will give the show an updated format.

It kicked off last night, Monday, November 1st at 7p PT/10p ET. The two-hour weekly show includes a 1-hour mix from Tim, a 1-hour guest DJ mix, and an interview every episode, debuting with Planningtorock.

“I want to try find music that moves people,” Sweeney says about what he will play on Apple Music. “How do I take this stuff that I love and find more people who say, 'Look, this is awesome. I want you to hear it.' I love connecting those dots.”

Sweeney broadcasted over 1000 episodes over 20 years on WNYU, the radio station for NYU.

“My brother brought back these tapes from London, and I would just listen to those all the time,” says Sweeney in a statement about his early intentions for the show musically. "And I thought, 'Why is this not on the radio here in the US? Why can't I find something like this?’ It was this feeling of playing something that you couldn't find anywhere else. And you were letting people in on something that you loved and you knew should be bigger.”

